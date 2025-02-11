How to watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Neither Manchester City or defending champs Real Madrid expected to be in the UEFA Champions League knockout round, but here we are.

For the fourth Champions League season in a row these two heavyweights collide in the knockout rounds.

Pep Guardiola’s City won their last League Phase game against Club Brugge to reach the knockout round as they’ve overcome huge injury problems and a massive loss of form to have the chance to continue their Champions League journey. Aside from their 5-1 defeat Arsenal 10 days ago, City have improved in recent weeks. But coming up against Real Madrid’s incredible attacking talents will push them to their limits.

Real Madrid are still top of La Liga but have also suffered serious injury issues, especially in defense. Carlo Ancelotti’s side continue to grind away with Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo making the difference in attack. But with most of their incredible defense missing through injury, Real are vulnerable and like City they have shown that throughout this Champions League campaign. That all adds up to what promises to be an epic knockout round tie over the two legs.

How to watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Tuesday (February 11)

Venue: Etihad Stadium — Manchester

TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

Manchester City team news, focus

New signing Nico Gonzalez had to come off in his debut in the FA Cup at Leyton Orient on Saturday and is a doubt, which is a big blow as he was the Rodri replacement, for now. But Gonzalez was seen training ahead of this game, so he could be fit to start, with a host of other players also in training as goalkeeper Ederson is also in a race to be fit and the duo of Ake and Doku were seen training too. We can expect De Bruyne, Haaland and Foden to all start, while Guardiola will likely go with Kovacic and Gonzalez in midfield if the latter is fit. Who he lines up against Vinicius will be intriguing and Manuel Akanji could get the nod at right back with Stones and Dias at center back.

OUT: Rodri (torn ACL - MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Ederson (fitness), Nathan Ake (muscle), Jeremy Doku (knock), Nico Gonzalez (knock)

Real Madrid team news, focus

It’s clear to see Real have massive injury issues with both right backs out, plus their three main center backs also missing. Midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has been playing at center back with youngster Raul Asencio alongside him. They have a tough task to keep Haaland quiet. In midfield Luka Modric could come in to start with Valverde moving to right back. Endrick, Brahim Diaz, Arda Guler and Eduardo Camavinga are all excellent options off the bench, so Real still have plenty of quality despite their injuries.

OUT: Daniel Carvajal (ACL), Eder Militao (ACL), Antonio Rudiger (muscle), David Alaba (adductor), Lucas Vazquez (hamstring)

Manchester City vs Real Madrid prediction

This feels like City will make the most of Real’s defensive issues and they have to in order to take a lead to the Bernabeu for the second leg. Haaland and De Bruyne will stand tall but Real’s star attackers will also show up. Manchester City 3-2 Real Madrid.