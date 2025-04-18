Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Rockingham

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Rookie Ingrid Lindblad fires 63 to share 36-hole lead at JM Eagle LA Championship
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
RBC Heritage 2025: Third-round tee times, pairings at Harbour Town
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Joel Dahmen sets 36-hole scoring record, leads big at Corales Puntacana
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Scheffler: ‘Little things’ hurt me at RBC Heritage
Lindblad: ‘I’m good enough to be’ on LPGA Tour
Highlights: RBC Heritage 2025, Round 2
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Rookie Ingrid Lindblad fires 63 to share 36-hole lead at JM Eagle LA Championship
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
RBC Heritage 2025: Third-round tee times, pairings at Harbour Town
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Joel Dahmen sets 36-hole scoring record, leads big at Corales Puntacana
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Scheffler: ‘Little things’ hurt me at RBC Heritage
Lindblad: ‘I’m good enough to be’ on LPGA Tour
Highlights: RBC Heritage 2025, Round 2
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Rockingham
April 18, 2025 07:44 PM
Relive the high-speed action from the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Black's Tire 200 at Rockingham Speedway in Rockingham, North Carolina.
Related Videos
05:39
NASCAR’s best moments from Rockingham Speedway
05:25
Cup drivers recap Bristol race won by Larson
14:18
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol
09:50
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Bristol on The CW
09:46
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Bristol
03:00
Cup drivers recap Darlington race won by Hamlin
19:53
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington
09:58
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Darlington on The CW
01:35
NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington fantasy favorites
01:22
March NASCAR Cup power rankings: Bell surges
02:56
Cup drivers recap Martinsville race won by Hamlin
16:10
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville
09:58
HLs: Xfinity Series at Martinsville on The CW
09:58
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at Martinsville
02:41
Bowman, Hamlin break down what happened in Miami
16:23
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead
09:50
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Miami on The CW
12:20
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Homestead
Latest Clips
05:50
Scheffler: ‘Little things’ hurt me at RBC Heritage
01:27
Lindblad: ‘I’m good enough to be’ on LPGA Tour
14:47
Highlights: RBC Heritage 2025, Round 2
02:35
Thomas follows up course record with 36-hole lead
01:06
Sanchez cementing himself as one of MLB’s best
01:07
Brewers call up Durbin to give lineup a ‘spark’
01:07
Is it time to panic with Phillies’ SP Nola?
02:53
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship Round 2
01:56
Clark’s back improves — so score raises in Round 2
01:29
White should exploit Magic’s perimeter defense
01:27
Focus on Giannis, Siakam props in MIL-IND Game 1
01:35
Take Curry, Brooks points under in GSW vs. HOU
07:43
Will Warriors’ experience win out vs. Rockets?
01:52
Target the over, Knicks -6.5 in Game 1 vs. Pistons
01:47
Lakers vs. Timberwolves can spark ‘fireworks’
01:48
Over has ‘meaningful edge’ in LAC-DEN opener
06:44
Watts and Morrison’s top-five career best games
07:19
Malinin edges Brown in men’s free skate
12:36
2025 NFL Draft superlatives
09:21
How to pay Hunter if he becomes top-10 WR and CB
06:15
Florio: The Steelers should ‘run’ from Rodgers
09:06
Do Steelers fans want Rodgers after waiting game?
16:47
Why Rodgers waited too long to break silence
07:06
Holley: Steelers ‘brought to circus’ with Rodgers
05:55
Rodgers clarifies ‘it ain’t about the money’
03:30
Dahmen staying humble after breaking course record
02:00
Scheffler ‘great’ during RBC Heritage first round
10:37
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 1
07:47
Martin details family home devastation in LA fires
11:03
Highlights: RBC Heritage 2025, Round 1
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue