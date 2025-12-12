 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Football: SEC Championship-Georgia vs Alabama
No. 11 Alabama vs. No. 8 Oklahoma CFP prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, and stats
Colorado Avalanche
Claude Lemieux sees Stanley Cup potential in Avalanche, much like his title team in 1995-96
Mark Shapiro
After Toronto Blue Jays reach World Series, team president Mark Shapiro given new 5-year contract

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_draftkings_251212.jpg
Bet on Rivers, Taylor against Seahawks in Week 15
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_251212.jpg
Is Darnold or Goff better QB for fantasy playoffs?
nbc_ffhh_waiversV2_251212.jpg
Pick up Stroud, Rodriguez, Dike, Reed in fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

ATL showed 'what they could be' in win vs. TB

December 12, 2025 01:06 PM
Dan Patrick and the crew react to the Atlanta Falcons' comeback win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, detailing how it showed what the Falcons "could be" if they played good football every week.

Related Videos

nbc_dps_heismanandcfb_251212.jpg
06:22
Indiana’s Mendoza ‘best story of the year’ in CFB
nbc_dps_shaqinterview_251212.jpg
13:28
LeBron ‘knows’ when to be a team player for Lakers
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_251212.jpg
17:30
‘Legit’ Jaguars not being talked about enough
nbc_dps_dponsherronemoore_251211.jpg
11:07
Michigan must move ‘fast’ to find new head coach
nbc_dps_tonygarciainterview_251211.jpg
07:56
Michigan’s situation with Moore ‘evolved rapidly’
nbc_dps_robgronkowskiinterview_251211.jpg
10:33
Gronkowski is excited to host LA Bowl
SherroneMooreDPS12-11Wetzel.jpg
15:37
What’s next for Michigan after Moore firing?
nbc_dps_paulfinebaum_251210.jpg
10:46
Finebaum on ND’s CFP snub, Kiffin’s move to LSU
nbc_dps_dominiquefoxworth_251210.jpg
12:29
Foxworth: Packers, Rams are ‘Super Bowl caliber’
nbc_dps_albertbreerinterview_251209.jpg
14:42
Colts bringing in Rivers at QB seems desperate
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_251209.jpg
18:02
Miller did not expect Lakers to be ‘this good’
nbc_dps_salpaolantoniointerview_251209.jpg
11:48
Eagles in ‘survival mode’ after loss to Chargers
nbc_dps_chrissimmsinterview_251208.jpg
16:46
Simms’ Week 14 takeaways: Chiefs, Allen, Tomlin
nbc_dps_dponnotredame_251208.jpg
08:06
Notre Dame’s CFP snub ‘doesn’t pass the eye test’
nbc_dps_rickneuheisel_251208.jpg
09:16
Notre Dame not playing in bowl game ‘bad for CFB’
nbc_dps_petebevacqua_251208.jpg
13:35
Notre Dame ‘frustrated’ by CFP selection process
pickensdpsvideo.jpg
14:56
Tucker ‘scared to death’ to sign Pickens long-term
GiannisDPS12-4.jpg
15:27
Windhorst breaks down Giannis to Knicks rumors
nbc_dps_kurtwarner_251204.jpg
16:32
Warner on Maye, Williams’ development, play style
nbc_dps_giannistradetalks_251204.jpg
08:52
Giannis trade talk heating up after latest reports
kiffin_saban.jpg
15:48
Did Saban advise Kiffin to leave Ole Miss?
nbc_dps_whitworthnfl_251203.jpg
14:42
Whitworth: DAL-DET ‘feels like playoff football’
nbc_dps_steveyounginterview_251202.jpg
19:40
NCAA needs to ‘fix’ coaches leaving during season
nbc_dps_devinmccourtyinterview_251202.jpg
11:37
McCourty on Kiffin, Patriots-Giants, AFC playoffs
nbc_dps_patriotsgiantsrecap_251202.jpg
12:04
Patriots ‘ahead of the game’ with Maye and Vrabel
nbc_dps_dponlanekiffin_251201.jpg
12:40
Kiffin made move to LSU a ‘public mess’
nbc_dps_andystaples_251201.jpg
10:01
Latest on Kiffin and coaching carousel
nbc_dps_billcowher_251201.jpg
17:58
Cowher on Steelers’ struggles, NCAA issues, Kiffin
KiffinDPS121.jpg
08:44
Will Kiffin regret move to LSU?
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_251126.jpg
10:24
NFL Week 13 preview: Should Burrow play?

Latest Clips

nbc_ffhh_draftkings_251212.jpg
02:58
Bet on Rivers, Taylor against Seahawks in Week 15
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_251212.jpg
08:00
Is Darnold or Goff better QB for fantasy playoffs?
nbc_ffhh_waiversV2_251212.jpg
04:32
Pick up Stroud, Rodriguez, Dike, Reed in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_toddbowles_251212.jpg
09:35
Bowles, Evans angry after Buccaneers blow lead
nbc_ffhh_flexualfrustrations_251212.jpg
04:58
Reed, Franklin, Tracy are solid Week 15 FLEX plays
nbc_nba_fanfridaypart2_251212.jpg
04:57
Who has the greatest highlights package ever?
nbc_ffhh_kylepitts_251212.jpg
10:54
Pitts goes off in first round of fantasy playoffs
nbc_nba_fanfriday_251212.jpg
09:54
Which young players can be their franchise’s GOAT?
nbc_nba_cupsemifinalspreview_251212.jpg
09:52
NBA Cup semis preview: Can Spurs shock Thunder?
nbc_nba_draftkingssegment_251212.jpg
04:46
Can Flagg, Davis get Mavericks going?
nbc_nba_lastnightgames_251212.jpg
10:00
What does the future hold for Pelicans, Clippers?
nbc_nba_teamxfactors_251212.jpg
08:47
Hart, Castle will be crucial X factors
LVonnDHMoritz.jpg
58
Vonn stands atop World Cup podium once again
nbc_roto_dolphinssteelers_251212.jpg
01:56
MIA can make splash plays vs. PIT to cover spread
nbc_roto_tvweek15bestbets_251212.jpg
01:26
Struggling Jets, Colts among Week 15 best bets
nbc_pl_sunnewundertheskin_251209.jpg
11:59
Sunderland v. Newcastle, the fiery Tyne–Wear derby
nbc_roto_magicknicks_251212.jpg
02:12
Expect NYK to cover spread vs. Wagner-less ORL
nbc_roto_spursthunder_251212.jpg
02:02
OKC covering spread vs. SA ‘feels like a gift’
nbc_pft_bucstnfV3_251212.jpg
18:19
Evans had a look of ‘general disgust’ in loss
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
04:18
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a ‘game-breaking day’
nbc_cfb_ndlovecomp_251210.jpg
03:22
Highlights: Love races to phenomenal 2025 season
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
08:59
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?
nbc_pft_chiefsplayoffs_251212.jpg
03:05
How likely are the Chiefs to miss playoffs?
nbc_pft_broncospackers_251212.jpg
04:03
Broncos searching for ‘signature win’ vs. Packers
nbc_pft_billspats_251212.jpg
06:57
Holley: Patriots ‘love’ being underdogs vs. Bills
nbc_pft_replaydrama_251212.jpg
12:11
NFL replay officiating has ‘gone rogue’
nbc_pft_toddbowles_251212.jpg
19:55
Florio: Bowles ‘now on the hot seat’
nbc_pft_tnfrecap_251212.jpg
16:27
Cousins’ mastery leads Falcons in win over Bucs
nbc_nba_denvssac_251211.jpg
01:53
HLs: Nuggets light up scoreboard in win over Kings
nbc_nba_lacvshou_251211.jpg
01:58
HLs: Rockets escape Clippers on Sengun’s 33 points