NASCAR's biggest and wildest crashes of 2025

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles
Lions vs. Eagles prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills
Chiefs vs. Broncos prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, trends, and stats
Pat Narduzzi
‘Not fair at all.’ In the super-sized conference era, a school’s fate could hinge on tiebreakers

Top Clips

nbc_dls_nbarundown_251112.jpg
Is Morant ‘on strike’ to get traded from Memphis?
nbc_csu_lionsoffensefilmreview_251111.jpg
Why Lions had success with Campbell calling plays
nbc_csu_staffordramsfilmreview_251111.jpg
Rams are in a ‘different class’ than 49ers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles
Lions vs. Eagles prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills
Chiefs vs. Broncos prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, trends, and stats
Pat Narduzzi
‘Not fair at all.’ In the super-sized conference era, a school’s fate could hinge on tiebreakers

Top Clips

nbc_dls_nbarundown_251112.jpg
Is Morant ‘on strike’ to get traded from Memphis?
nbc_csu_lionsoffensefilmreview_251111.jpg
Why Lions had success with Campbell calling plays
nbc_csu_staffordramsfilmreview_251111.jpg
Rams are in a ‘different class’ than 49ers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

NASCAR's biggest and wildest crashes of 2025

November 12, 2025 02:35 PM
Relive all of the chaos and carnage across the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series from the 2025 season.

Related Videos

nbc_nas_larsonbest_251109.jpg
05:38
Best of Larson’s 2025 NASCAR Cup series season
nbc_nas_bestfinishes_251108.jpg
15:25
Best finishes of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season
nbc_nas_bestmoments_251103.jpg
01:09
Best moments from NASCAR’s 2025 season
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_251102.jpg
11:32
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Championship race
nbc_nas_dennypress_251102.jpg
02:19
Hamlin ‘numb’ after coming up short in Cup Champ.
nbc_nas_postracehit_251102.jpg
03:18
Larson takes advantage of restart to win Cup title
nbc_nas_cupphoenix_251102.jpg
14:55
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Championship at Phoenix
nbc_nas_radiorecap_251102.jpg
01:04
Best Cup driver audio from Championship race
nbc_nas_hendrick_251102.jpg
01:47
Hendrick reflects on 15th Cup Championship victory
nbc_nas_deskdiscuss_251102.jpg
03:34
Analyzing how Hamlin handled Cup Championship race
nbc_nas_gordon_251102.jpg
02:29
Gordon discusses ‘incredible day’ in Phoenix
nbc_nas_larsontrophy_251102.jpg
04:56
Larson receives Bill France Cup
nbc_nas_byron_251102.jpg
02:37
Byron: Caution at end of Cup Championship ‘stinks’
nbc_nas_briscoe_251102.jpg
01:47
Briscoe: Joe Gibbs Racing ‘never gave up’
nbc_nas_blaney_251102.jpg
02:21
Blaney on how he ended season on a ‘high note’
nbc_nas_larson_251102.jpg
01:44
Larson ‘can’t believe’ Cup Championship win
nbc_nas_hamlin_251102.jpg
01:07
Hamlin: Cup win was ‘not meant to be’
nbc_nas_finish_251102.jpg
01:48
Watch Cup Series Championship’s dramatic finish
nbc_nas_larsoncelebration_251102.jpg
02:36
Larson celebrates second Cup Championship win
nbc_nas_larsonbriscoe_251102.jpg
01:51
Larson and Briscoe run into flat tires in Phoenix
nbc_nas_svgbriscoe_251102.jpg
02:18
Briscoe loses tire but catches fortunate break
nbc_nas_hamlinemotional_251102.jpg
02:31
Hamlin emotional when discussing Gibbs family
nbc_nas_sweeneyintros_251102.jpg
04:56
Sweeney helps introduce Championship 4
nbc_nas_xfinityphx_251101.jpg
09:59
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Phoenix on The CW
nbc_nas_truckphx_251031.jpg
12:13
HLs: Truck Series Championship Race, Phoenix
sales_nas_creditone_phoenix_251031.jpg
03:11
‘It’s all on the line’ Sunday at Phoenix Raceway
nbc_nas_phxchamps_251028.jpg
30
A NASCAR Cup champion will be crowned in Phoenix
nbc_nascar_martinsvillehit_251026.jpg
03:10
Byron delivers from post position at Martinsville
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_251026.jpg
14:04
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Martinsville playoff race
nbc_nas_radiorecap_251026.jpg
59
Best Cup driver audio from Martinsville playoffs

Latest Clips

nbc_dls_nbarundown_251112.jpg
07:30
Is Morant ‘on strike’ to get traded from Memphis?
nbc_csu_lionsoffensefilmreview_251111.jpg
13:43
Why Lions had success with Campbell calling plays
nbc_csu_staffordramsfilmreview_251111.jpg
09:12
Rams are in a ‘different class’ than 49ers
nbc_csu_dknfcodds_251111.jpg
01:37
Simms will be ‘shocked’ if NFC doesn’t win SB
nico_fired_251112.jpg
14:02
How Doncic trade tanked Harrison’s reputation
nbc_roto_travishunterv2_251112.jpg
01:24
Meyers’ fantasy value is expected to increase
nbc_roto_jkdobbins_251112.jpg
01:14
Dobbins’ injury will ‘vault’ Harvey into RB2 range
Tonys_takes_251112.jpg
07:23
NFL takes: Allen the new Rivers, NE are contenders
nbc_roto_jameiswinston_251112.jpg
01:28
Winston to start with Dart in concussion protocol
nbc_roto_marvinharrisonv2_251112.jpg
01:20
Harrison Jr. out after appendicitis surgery
NellyInjuryreturnMPX.jpg
02:33
Korda calls neck injury ‘one of my worst’ ever
nbc_roto_green_251112.jpg
01:29
What Green’s injury means for Suns’ Allen, Brooks
nbc_roto_bailey_251112.jpg
01:24
Bailey better suited in 9-cat formats now starting
nbc_roto_embiid_251112.jpg
01:42
Embiid remains ‘hard to trust’ in fantasy
nbc_dps_jasongarrettinterview_251112.jpg
15:29
Campbell taking over play calling is ‘a bold move’
nbc_ffhh_keepitopenorclosept2_251112.jpg
08:53
Sit Pollard and Worthy, start Flowers and Pitts
nbc_dps_dponnbaasgformat_251112.jpg
08:49
Why NBA All-Star Game format is a slam dunk
nbc_ffhh_keepitopenclose_251112.jpg
06:58
Sit DEN’s Nix and SEA’s Walker, start TB’s White
nbc_ffhh_travishunter_251112.jpg
04:51
Fantasy impacts for Jaguars with Hunter out
td_up_cbb_251112.jpg
03:46
UConn, Purdue among elite teams without NBA talent
nbc_enjoybball_tdup_gianniatake_251112.jpg
10:20
Giannis ‘doing more with less’ supporting talent
nbc_ffhh_winstonqb2_251112.jpg
05:42
Fantasy impacts of Winston starting Week 11
RTFUnderdogpicks11-12.jpg
07:37
Arkansas, Virginia Tech lead underdog picks
nbc_ffhh_harrisonnews_251112.jpg
08:18
Harrison had appendicitis surgery, out for Week 11
nbc_nba_cademvp_251112.jpg
09:34
Salop: Cunningham for MVP not a hot take anymore
ARchManningTexGa.jpg
04:58
Texas vs. Georgia has ‘so many different layers’
nbc_rtf_BamaOklahoma.jpg
04:23
QB matchup could make difference in OU vs. Bama
nbc_rtf_ndvptpreview_251112.jpg
05:29
How much does Notre Dame game mean to Pittsburgh?
nbc_rtf_imaginethat_251112.jpg
05:55
Can Duke take advantage of chaotic ACC?
nbc_rtf_reactiontocfprankings_251112.jpg
05:47
Analyzing latest College Football Playoff rankings