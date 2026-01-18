Skip navigation
Gabriela Jaquez's 22 points power No. 3 UCLA to dominant 99-67 win over No. 12 Maryland
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Carnegie scores 32, grabs 11 rebounds and Georgia women beat No. 16 Ole Miss 82-59
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
No. 20 Tennessee women make it six straight wins with 70-59 victory over No. 21 Alabama
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
What riders said after SX Round 2 in San Diego
HLs: Morant scores 24 points in return to lineup
Lowe Down: Glasner 'has to go' after comments
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Will Man United fancy their chances v. Arsenal?
January 18, 2026 03:27 PM
Robbie Earle and Danny Higginbotham look ahead to Matchweek 23's showdown between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirates.
05:45
Lowe Down: Glasner ‘has to go’ after comments
05:29
Glasner sounds off on Crystal Palace’s hierarchy
02:25
Arsenal’s depth fail to make impact against Forest
09:31
Arsenal can make PL title ‘statement’ v. Forest
09:01
Semenyo gives MC ‘added dimension’ v. MU
05:53
Lowe Down: Gyokeres is the ‘weak link’ for Arsenal
03:45
Arteta: Arsenal ‘lacked quality’ in front of goal
11:13
Slot ‘fears the worst’ for Bradley after injury
04:32
Arsenal ‘a little flat’ in draw with Liverpool
08:43
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Liverpool Matchweek 21
03:29
Who will be Man United’s interim manager?
56
The Chua Family is Liverpool through and through
06:32
Man City have ‘stepped up’ efforts to sign Guehi
03:29
Why Zubimendi is key to Arsenal’s success
02:45
Aaronson proving he should start for USMNT
01:53
Is Amorim making enough progress at Man United?
03:34
Guardiola discusses dropping points to Chelsea
03:21
James: Chelsea ‘fought as a team’ against Man City
03:56
Chelsea force Man City to stumble in title race
04:55
Lowe Down: Amorim at ‘the beginning of the end’
06:28
Amorim: I’m ‘manager’ of Man United, not ‘coach’
02:30
Arteta proud of Arsenal’s win over Bournemouth
01:52
Rice reacts to Arsenal’s win against Bournemouth
02:16
Rice’s heroics guide Arsenal past Bournemouth
01:57
Reacting to Chelsea parting ways with Maresca
04:31
2 Robbies’ midseason underappreciated team
05:48
Lowe Down: Are Chelsea better off without Maresca?
02:06
Mustoe: Maresca faces a tall task fixing Chelsea
03:34
Arteta calls win over Villa ‘a beautiful evening’
01:05
‘Devotion knows no distance’ for PL diehards
12:27
What riders said after SX Round 2 in San Diego
01:56
HLs: Morant scores 24 points in return to lineup
04:25
PL Update: Everton deal Villa blow in title race
01:34
Barry chips Everton in front of Aston Villa
08:56
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Everton Matchweek 22
08:07
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Newcastle Matchweek 22
20:00
Tour Down Under Highlights: Wollaston wins Stage 2
54
Walker III: I got to give credit to the O-line
35
Shanahan: I’m proud of everyone in that room
02:26
UConn survives tough test from Georgetown
01:58
HLs: Murray lights up Wizards for 42 in win
56
Highlights: Purdue avoids USC’s upset bid
01:13
Roy ‘felt really good’ in round 2 of Sony Open
02:00
HLs: Edwards torches Spurs for 55 points
01:59
HLs: Adebayo’s double-double leads Heat past OKC
01:02
Anstie reacts to collision with Deegan in 250 race
24:23
Highlights: Supercross Round 2, San Diego
01:11
Highlights: Cincinnati unseats Iowa State
03:10
Highlights: St. John’s overcomes Villanova
01:40
PGA Tour Highlights: Riley gets hot in Hawaii
03:50
Ejiofor: Pitino ‘real loud’ to get SJU on track
01:09
Tomac on back-to-back wins in the 450 class
58
Roczen: Being back on the podium is really good
58
Lawrence on missed opportunity in final moments
01:56
HLs: Brown scores 41 in Celtics blowout win
55
Payton announces Nix will miss rest of season
01:38
McAdoo: Tonight was pretty special
49
Deegan: Sorry to Max, we just came together
01:10
Mosiman: I feel level-headed in the main events
01:01
Allen: You can’t win with five turnovers
