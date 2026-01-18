 Skip navigation
NCAA Womens Basketball: Long Beach St. at UCLA
Gabriela Jaquez’s 22 points power No. 3 UCLA to dominant 99-67 win over No. 12 Maryland
NCAA Womens Basketball: Georgia at South Carolina
Carnegie scores 32, grabs 11 rebounds and Georgia women beat No. 16 Ole Miss 82-59
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News
No. 20 Tennessee women make it six straight wins with 70-59 victory over No. 21 Alabama

nbc_pl_2robpreview_260118.jpg
Will Man United fancy their chances v. Arsenal?
nbc_nba_magicgrizzlieshl_260118.jpg
HLs: Morant scores 24 points in return to lineup
nbc_pl_lowedown_260118.jpg
Lowe Down: Glasner ‘has to go’ after comments

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_pl_2robpreview_260118.jpg
Will Man United fancy their chances v. Arsenal?
nbc_nba_magicgrizzlieshl_260118.jpg
HLs: Morant scores 24 points in return to lineup
nbc_pl_lowedown_260118.jpg
Lowe Down: Glasner ‘has to go’ after comments

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
What riders said after SX Round 2 in San Diego

January 18, 2026 03:48 PM
Go around the podium and hear what riders had to say following the second round of the Supercross season in San Diego at Snapdragon Stadium.

nbc_pl_2robpreview_260118.jpg
03:07
Will Man United fancy their chances v. Arsenal?
nbc_nba_magicgrizzlieshl_260118.jpg
01:56
HLs: Morant scores 24 points in return to lineup
nbc_pl_lowedown_260118.jpg
05:45
Lowe Down: Glasner ‘has to go’ after comments
nbc_pl_update_260118.jpg
04:25
PL Update: Everton deal Villa blow in title race
nbc_pl_evegoal1_260118.jpg
01:34
Barry chips Everton in front of Aston Villa
nbc_pl_avleve_260118.jpg
08:56
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Everton Matchweek 22
nbc_pl_wolnew_260118.jpg
08:07
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Newcastle Matchweek 22
GettyImages-2256827794.jpg
20:00
Tour Down Under Highlights: Wollaston wins Stage 2
nbc_nfl_kwiiipgpresser_260117.jpg
54
Walker III: I got to give credit to the O-line
nbc_nfl_shanahanpgpresser_260117.jpg
35
Shanahan: I’m proud of everyone in that room
nbc_cbb_uconnbutlerhls_260117.jpg
02:26
UConn survives tough test from Georgetown
nbc_nba_wshvsden_260117.jpg
01:58
HLs: Murray lights up Wizards for 42 in win
nbc_cbb_purdue_usc_260117.jpg
56
Highlights: Purdue avoids USC’s upset bid
nbc_golf_kevinroypresser_260117.jpg
01:13
Roy ‘felt really good’ in round 2 of Sony Open
nbc_nba_spurswolves_antedwards_260117.jpg
02:00
HLs: Edwards torches Spurs for 55 points
nbc_nba_okcvsmia_260117.jpg
01:59
HLs: Adebayo’s double-double leads Heat past OKC
nbc_smx_antsieintv_260117.jpg
01:02
Anstie reacts to collision with Deegan in 250 race
nbc_smx_sandiego_260117.jpg
24:23
Highlights: Supercross Round 2, San Diego
nbc_cbb_iowa_cin_260117.jpg
01:11
Highlights: Cincinnati unseats Iowa State
nbc_cbb_stjohn_vil_hl_260117.jpg
03:10
Highlights: St. John’s overcomes Villanova
nbc_golf_sonyopenrd3_260117.jpg
01:40
PGA Tour Highlights: Riley gets hot in Hawaii
nbc_cbb_st_john_reax_intrv_260117.jpg
03:50
Ejiofor: Pitino ‘real loud’ to get SJU on track
nbc_smx_tomac_260117.jpg
01:09
Tomac on back-to-back wins in the 450 class
nbc_smx_3rdplace450_260117.jpg
58
Roczen: Being back on the podium is really good
nbc_smx_2ndplace_260117.jpg
58
Lawrence on missed opportunity in final moments
jaylen_brown.jpg
01:56
HLs: Brown scores 41 in Celtics blowout win
nbc_nfl_seanpeytononbonix_260117.jpg
55
Payton announces Nix will miss rest of season
nbc_smx_mcadoointv_260117.jpg
01:38
McAdoo: Tonight was pretty special
nbc_smx_deeganintv_260117.jpg
49
Deegan: Sorry to Max, we just came together
nbc_smx_mosimanintv_260117.jpg
01:10
Mosiman: I feel level-headed in the main events