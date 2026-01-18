How to watch Indiana vs. Miami in the college football championship game: TV, odds, storylines

In a matchup of two schools on opposite ends of the College Football Playoff seedings and the sport’s championship traditions, top-ranked Indiana will face No. 10 Miami for the title Monday night.

Indiana (15-0) is trying to cap a dream season by completing one of the most remarkable turnarounds in sports history, morphing from the worst college football program in history to the brink of its first title and the best undefeated record since 1894.

Miami (13-2) is seeking its sixth national championship but first since 2001, and many former stars from its golden era will be on the sidelines as their alma mater takes a shot at being the first CFP team to win a national title in its home stadium

Here are pertinent details for the College Football Playoff title game:

How to watch Indiana vs. Miami in the CFP championship

Date : Monday, Jan. 19

: Monday, Jan. 19 Kickoff : 7:30 p.m. ET

: 7:30 p.m. ET Where : Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida TV : ESPN (pregame from 5-7:30 p.m.)

: ESPN (pregame from 5-7:30 p.m.) Announcers/reporters : Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, Molly McGrath

: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, Molly McGrath Other networks: ESPN2 (Field Pass), ESPNU (Film Room), ESPNEWS (Skycast), ACCN (FIeld Pass), ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

Game odds: Indiana vs. Miami

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the latest odds are:



Moneyline : Indiana Hoosiers (-340), Miami Hurricanes (+270)

: Indiana Hoosiers (-340), Miami Hurricanes (+270) Spread : Indiana -8.5 (-110)

: Indiana -8.5 (-110) Total: 47.5 points

Indiana vs. Miami head-to-head record

It’s the first meeting in nearly 60 years for a series that’s 1-1.

The Hurricanes won 14-7 at home on Oct. 22, 1966. In a game also played at Coral Gables, Florida, Indiana won the first matchup 28-14 on Oct. 24, 1964.

Indiana key players, storylines

Heisman Trophy quarterback Fernando Mendoza directs college football’s most efficient offense, completing 73% of his passes for 3,349 yards, 41 touchdowns and only six interceptions. He has a trio of star receivers in Elijah Sarratt (62 catches, 802 yards, 15 TDs), Omar Cooper Jr. (64 catches, 866 yards, three TDs) and Charlie Becker (30 catches, 614 yards, four TDs).

The Hoosiers also have relied on a three-pronged backfield attack of Roman Hemby (1060 rushing yards, seven TDs), Kaelon Black (961 rushing yards, 10 TDs) and Khobie Martin ( 505 rushing yards, six TDs) that runs behind a physical offensive line.

The defense is led by linebackers Rolijah Hardy (98 tackles, eight sacks), Aiden Fisher (93 tackles, 9.5 for a loss) and Isaiah Jones (15.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks). The secondary is anchored by cornerback D’Angelo Ponds (56 tackles, INT) and safety Louis Moore (six INTs, 81 tackles).

Fisher and Ponds are among the 13 players who followed coach Curt Cignetti from James Madison to Indiana.

Miami key players, storylines

The Hurricanes might have the fiercest defense in the nation with the twin terror of edge rushers Akheem Mesidor (seven sacks, 12 tackles for loss) and Rueben Bain Jr. (4.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss) stuffing opponents at the line. Miami also has a star secondary with defensive backs Jakobe Thomas (70 tackles, five INTs, TD) and Bryce Fitzgerald (15 tackles, six INTs), and a solid linebacker corps with Mohamed Toure (73 tackles, three for loss, two sacks) and Wesley Bissainthe (63 tackles, 2.5 for loss, INT).

In his sixth year, quarterback Carson Beck (3,072 yards, 25 touchdowns, 74.7% completions) coolly has become the veteran master of late game-winning drives in his comeback season from major elbow surgery, relying heavily on wide receiver Malachi Toney (84 catches, 970 yards, seven TDs). Running backs Mark Fletcher Jr. (685 rushing yards, 10 touchdowns), CharMar Brown (469 rushing yards, seven TDs) and Girard Pringle Jr. (378 rushing yards, four TDs) have benefited from a line led by first-team All-American Francis Mauigoa.

Fiery head coach Mario Cristobal, the first Cuban-American coach in the FBS, is a Miami native who played on the famous Hurricanes teams coached by Jimmy Johnson and Dennis Erickson.

Indiana’s path to the title

The Hoosiers have made history as the only team with a first-round bye to have won through two years of the expanded 12-team playoff.

Quarterfinals: Beat ninth-seeded Alabama 38-3 in the Rose Bowl

Semifinals: Beat fifth-seeded Oregon 56-22 in the Fiesta Bowl

Miami’s path to the title

The Hurricanes, who have won seven consecutive, are the lowest-seeded at-large team in the field (controversially chosen over Notre Dame after failing to reach the ACC championship).

First-round: Beat seventh-seeded Texas A&M 10-3

Quarterfinals: Beat second-seeded and defending national champion Ohio State 24-14

Semifinals: Beat sixth-seeded Mississippi 31-27 in the Peach Bowl