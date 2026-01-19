Watch Now
PGA Tour Highlights: Gotterup wins Sony Open
Watch Chris Gotterup win the PGA Tour's Sony Open with key birdies in the final round, finishing six shots under par on Sunday and 16 shots under par for the tournament.
Roy ‘felt really good’ in round 2 of Sony Open
Hear from Kevin Roy after round 2 of the PGA Tour's Sony Open as Roy sits tied for second at 10 under par after two rounds.
PGA Tour Highlights: Riley gets hot in Hawaii
Watch highlights from round 2 of the PGA Tour's Sony Open in Honolulu, Hawaii where Davis Riley heated up to take the lead after two rounds.
PGA Tour HLs: Taylor’s Rd. 2, Sony Open in Hawaii
Check out the best moments from Round 2 of the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club.
Spieth ‘saw a lot of good’ in first round of 2026
Jordan Spieth chats about what he did well in a 2-under round during the first day of action at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Golf, sports stars wish Tiger happy 50th birthday
Stars from golf, Olympics and the NBA send well wishes as Tiger Woods celebrates his 50th birthday.
12 Days of Scheffler: Win at ’22 WGC Match Play
Relive Scottie Scheffler's first match play victory on the PGA Tour at the 2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.
12 days of Scheffler: AP Invitational win 2022
Look back at Scottie Scheffler's victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in 2022, narrowly beating Billy Horschel at the final holes.
Looking back at Scheffler’s first PGA Tour win
Golf Channel looks back at Scottie Scheffler's 22 career victories, starting with the WM Phoenix Open in 2022 when he defeated Patrick Cantlay in a playoff.
Kuchar: Winning PNC Championship ‘chokes me up’
Matt Kuchar reflects on winning the PNC Championship with his college-bound son Cameron, explaining why his father, who passed away earlier this year, would be very proud and is "giving big fist pumps up in the sky."