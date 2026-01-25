Tomac: 'Whole lot of everything' at Anaheim II

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona live updates: Results, leaderboard, track map, teams, highlights, news
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
No. 19 Kansas finishes on 27-7 run to beat Kansas State 86-62 despite Darryn Peterson’s absence
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona: How to watch, schedule, TV info, start times, notable drivers, storylines, more
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Top Clips
HLs: Doncic scores 33 in comeback win over Mavs
HLs: Mitchell explodes for 36 in win over Magic
Early crash ends Anaheim II for Kitchen, Hymas
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona live updates: Results, leaderboard, track map, teams, highlights, news
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
No. 19 Kansas finishes on 27-7 run to beat Kansas State 86-62 despite Darryn Peterson’s absence
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona: How to watch, schedule, TV info, start times, notable drivers, storylines, more
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Top Clips
HLs: Doncic scores 33 in comeback win over Mavs
HLs: Mitchell explodes for 36 in win over Magic
Early crash ends Anaheim II for Kitchen, Hymas
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Tomac: 'Whole lot of everything' at Anaheim II
January 24, 2026 09:43 PM
Eli Tomac discusses the wild race that was Anaheim II with lots of offense and defense, where he was able to defend his podium spot in the 450 class.
Latest Clips
02:00
HLs: Doncic scores 33 in comeback win over Mavs
02:00
HLs: Mitchell explodes for 36 in win over Magic
57
Early crash ends Anaheim II for Kitchen, Hymas
01:07
Mosiman: Got a much better start at Anaheim II
43
Lawrence: Need consistency to get over the hump
01:09
Sexton: Good for me, Kawasaki to be back on top
48
DiFrancesco: Anaheim is ‘my spot’
39
Deegan: Mosiman is ‘such a hard competitor’
03:16
Mosiman capitalizes on early chaos at Anaheim II
03:02
Sexton delivers, Lawrence strong at Anaheim II
05:10
HLs: ND snaps losing streak in win over OSU
01:35
Rodman piles onto Paraguay with score for 4-0 lead
01:14
Sentnor’s brace puts USWNT up 5-0 on Paraguay
01:03
Turner gets behind Paraguay for 1-0 USWNT lead
01:10
Sentnor doubles USWNT lead over Paraguay
01:09
Bethune flicks in USWNT’s third vs. Paraguay
01:11
Sears seals USWNT’s 6-0 rout of Paraguay
09:47
Highlights: USWNT v. Paraguay (En Español)
01:58
HLs: Embiid’s 38 points not enough for 76ers win
02:22
Highlights: 2026 Pegasus World Cup Invitational
03:26
Highlights: Momcilovic leads No. 9 ISU to road win
04:58
Highlights: No. 9 Iowa State sweeps Oklahoma State
02:04
HLs: 2026 Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational
07:38
St. Pierre holds off Hall for women’s 3000m win
07:53
Kessler breaks world record in men’s 2000m victory
04:43
Richards stuns Lyles to become indoor 300m champ
03:31
Yeargin squeezes past Hall in women’s 400m
01:30
Asher-Smith explodes to women’s 60m win
02:17
McRae, Wilson finish 1-2 in men’s 400m
01:54
Cunningham beats out tight men’s 60m hurdles field
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue