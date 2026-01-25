 Skip navigation
Vanderbilt v South Carolina
Latson, Johnson lead No. 2 Gamecocks to 103-74 win, ending ‘Dores perfect start
nbc_wcbb_osuvsiowa_260125.jpg
No. 10 Iowa extends winning streak to eight with 91-70 win over No. 12 Ohio State
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
2026 Rolex 24 results: A Porsche Penske three-peat as Felipe Nasr closes another win

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_osuvsiowa_260125.jpg
HLs: No. 10 Iowa runs away from No. 12 Ohio State
nbc_smx_wdsrd3_260125.jpg
What riders said after SX Round 3 in Anaheim
nbc_wcbb_addiedeal_260125.jpg
Deal: I’ve always been taught to be ready

Watch Now

Highlights: IMSA Rolex 24 at Daytona

January 25, 2026 03:33 PM
Relive the biggest moments from the opening event of the 2026 IMSA season at the 64th Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Latest Clips

nbc_wcbb_osuvsiowa_260125.jpg
03:02
HLs: No. 10 Iowa runs away from No. 12 Ohio State
nbc_smx_wdsrd3_260125.jpg
19:31
What riders said after SX Round 3 in Anaheim
nbc_wcbb_addiedeal_260125.jpg
01:46
Deal: I’ve always been taught to be ready
nbc_wcbb_janjensenintv_260125.jpg
03:23
Jensen: Today was one of our most complete games
nbc_pl_olypromotion_260125.jpg
01:16
Earle, Howard ready for the 2026 Winter Olympics
nbc_pl_cunhamaguirev2_260125.jpg
02:36
Maguire praises Cunha’s clutch performance
nbc_pl_carrickintv_260125.jpg
01:48
Carrick ‘massively proud’ of Man Utd’s performance
GettyImages-2258144399.jpg
02:54
Reactions from Man United’s 3-2 win over Arsenal
nbc_pl_carrickdiscussion_260125.jpg
01:36
Should Man United make Carrick their next manager?
nbc_pl_arsmu_260125.jpg
11:25
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Man United Matchweek 23
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_260125.jpg
01:20
Martínez’s own goal gifts Arsenal 1-0 lead
nbc_pl_mugoal2_260125.jpg
01:46
Dorgu thunderbolts Man United ahead of Arsenal
nbc_pl_mugoal1_260125.jpg
01:11
Mbeumo brings Man United level after Arsenal error
nbc_pl_mugoal3_260125.jpg
01:52
Cunha’s belter puts Man United 3-2 in front
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_260125__572851.jpg
01:25
Merino brings Arsenal level with Manchester United
oly_aswsl_wcspindleruv_shiffrinwin_v3.jpg
59
Shiffrin clinches 9th Crystal Globe title
oly_ssmtp_inzellwc_260125.jpg
02:37
U.S. men earn WC team sprint title in record time
nbc_pl_chegoal3_260125.jpg
02:37
Fernandez’s penalty puts Chelsea 3-0 up v. Palace
nbc_pl_cpred1_260125.jpg
56
Wharton sent off for second yellow against Chelsea
nbc_pl_cpgoal1_260125.jpg
01:12
Richards gives Palace late hope against Chelsea
nbc_pl_cpche_260125.jpg
12:59
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Chelsea MWK 23
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_260125.jpg
01:16
Buendía’s belter gives Villa lead over Newcastle
nbc_pl_avlgoal2v2_260125.jpg
01:24
Watkins heads Villa 2-0 in front of Newcastle
nbc_pl_newavl_260125.jpg
11:47
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Aston Villa MWK 23
nbc_pl_chegoal1_260125.jpg
01:21
Estevao smashes Chelsea in front of Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_chegoal2_260125.jpg
01:46
Pedro drills Chelsea 2-0 ahead of Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_goalnf1bre0_260125.jpg
01:29
Jesus’ ‘brilliant’ volley gives Forest lead
nbc_pl_goalnf2bre0_260125.jpg
01:35
Awoniyi doubles Forest’s lead against Brentford
nbc_pl_brenfhl_260125.jpg
09:48
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Forest Matchweek 23
oly_ssm500_stolzzurek_260125.jpg
03:07
Zurek narrowly outskates Stolz in Inzell 500m