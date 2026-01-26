Watch Now
Scheffler wins 20th PGA Tour title at The AmEx
Watch Scottie Scheffler win his 20th PGA Tour title at The American Express in La Quinta, California, where he shot 66 in the final round and finished at 27 under par, four clear of second place.
HLs: Scheffler’s Rd. 2, The American Express
Watch highlights from Scottie Scheffler's second round outing at the PGA Tour's 2026 American Express in La Quinta, California.
Scheffler drains chip shot at The American Express
Scottie Scheffler started the new year strong, sinking a gorgeous chip-in birdie to highlight a 9-under 63 in the first round of The American Express, joining a group of low scores that left him one shot out of the lead.
PGA Tour Highlights: Gotterup wins Sony Open
Watch Chris Gotterup win the PGA Tour's Sony Open with key birdies in the final round, finishing six shots under par on Sunday and 16 shots under par for the tournament.
Roy ‘felt really good’ in round 2 of Sony Open
Hear from Kevin Roy after round 2 of the PGA Tour's Sony Open as Roy sits tied for second at 10 under par after two rounds.
PGA Tour Highlights: Riley gets hot in Hawaii
Watch highlights from round 2 of the PGA Tour's Sony Open in Honolulu, Hawaii where Davis Riley heated up to take the lead after two rounds.
PGA Tour HLs: Taylor’s Rd. 2, Sony Open in Hawaii
Check out the best moments from Round 2 of the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club.
Spieth ‘saw a lot of good’ in first round of 2026
Jordan Spieth chats about what he did well in a 2-under round during the first day of action at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Golf, sports stars wish Tiger happy 50th birthday
Stars from golf, Olympics and the NBA send well wishes as Tiger Woods celebrates his 50th birthday.
12 Days of Scheffler: Win at ’22 WGC Match Play
Relive Scottie Scheffler's first match play victory on the PGA Tour at the 2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.