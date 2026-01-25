 Skip navigation
Top News

tomac_raw_260119.jpg
Chase Sexton overcomes two crashes in Anaheim 2 prelims to win his first race of 2026
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
deegan_raw_260119.jpg
Haiden Deegan wins two in a row with Anaheim 2 victory, Michael Mosiman gets season-best second
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona live updates: Results, leaderboard, track map, teams, highlights, news

Top Clips

nbc_nba_clevsorl_260124.jpg
HLs: Mitchell explodes for 36 in win over Magic
lap_1_crash_raw_260124.jpg
Early crash ends Anaheim II for Kitchen, Hymas
uswnt_4_raw_260124.jpg
Rodman piles onto Paraguay with score for 4-0 lead

nbc_nba_clevsorl_260124.jpg
HLs: Mitchell explodes for 36 in win over Magic
lap_1_crash_raw_260124.jpg
Early crash ends Anaheim II for Kitchen, Hymas
uswnt_4_raw_260124.jpg
Rodman piles onto Paraguay with score for 4-0 lead

Watch Now

HLs: ND snaps losing streak in win over OSU

January 24, 2026 07:53 PM
Notre Dame finally found itself back in the win column after dominating Ohio State 6-1, snapping a 10-game losing streak for the Fighting Irish's first victory in conference play.

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_clevsorl_260124.jpg
02:00
HLs: Mitchell explodes for 36 in win over Magic
lap_1_crash_raw_260124.jpg
57
Early crash ends Anaheim II for Kitchen, Hymas
uswnt_4_raw_260124.jpg
01:35
Rodman piles onto Paraguay with score for 4-0 lead
uswnt_5_raw_260124.jpg
01:14
Sentnor’s brace puts USWNT up 5-0 on Paraguay
uswnt_1_raw_260124.jpg
01:03
Turner gets behind Paraguay for 1-0 USWNT lead
uswnt_2_raw_260124.jpg
01:10
Sentnor doubles USWNT lead over Paraguay
uswnt_3_raw_260124.jpg
01:09
Bethune flicks in USWNT’s third vs. Paraguay
uswnt_6_raw_260124.jpg
01:11
Sears seals USWNT’s 6-0 rout of Paraguay
nbc_uswnt_usaparhighlights_260124.jpg
09:47
Highlights: USWNT v. Paraguay (En Español)
embiid_raw_260124.jpg
01:58
HLs: Embiid’s 38 points not enough for 76ers win
nbc_horse_worldcup_260124.jpg
02:22
Highlights: 2026 Pegasus World Cup Invitational
nbc_cbb_isuosu_260124.jpg
04:58
Highlights: No. 9 Iowa State sweeps Oklahoma State
momcilovic_comp_raw_260124.jpg
03:26
Highlights: Momcilovic leads No. 9 ISU to road win
Peg_WC_Turf_(2).jpg
02:04
HLs: 2026 Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational
oly_atw3000_usastpierrewin_260124.jpg
07:38
St. Pierre holds off Hall for women’s 3000m win
oly_atm2000_usakesslerwin_260124.jpg
07:53
Kessler breaks world record in men’s 2000m victory
oly_atm300_trinrichardswin_260124.jpg
04:43
Richards stuns Lyles to become indoor 300m champ
oly_atw400_gbnicoleyearginwin_260124.jpg
03:31
Yeargin squeezes past Hall in women’s 400m
oly_atw60_gbashersmithwin_260124.jpg
01:30
Asher-Smith explodes to women’s 60m win
oly_atm400_usamcraewin_260124.jpg
02:17
McRae, Wilson finish 1-2 in men’s 400m
oly_atm60h_usacunninghamwin_260124.jpg
01:54
Cunningham beats out tight men’s 60m hurdles field
oly_atw60h_jamwilliamswin_260124.jpg
02:16
Williams secures women’s 60m hurdle victory
nbc_cbb_uconnsetonhallwbbhls_260124.jpg
02:29
Highlights: UConn blows out Seton Hall
nbc_pl_bougoal3_260124.jpg
01:33
Adli gives Bournemouth lead v. Reds in 95th-minute
nbc_pl_plupdate_260124.jpg
13:15
PL Update: Adli puts cherry on top for Bournemouth
nbc_pl_boulivv2_260124.jpg
11:28
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Liverpool MWK 23
nbc_pftpm_pithiresmccarthy_260124.jpg
07:41
Steelers break tradition by hiring McCarthy as HC
nbc_pl_livgoal2_260124.jpg
01:00
Szoboszlai’s free kick brings Liverpool level
nbc_pl_livgoal1_260124.jpg
01:02
Van Dijk brings Liverpool within one of Cherries
nbc_pl_bougoal2v2_260124.jpg
01:42
Jimenez tucks away Bournemouth’s second v. Reds