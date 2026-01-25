 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona live updates: Results, leaderboard, track map, teams, highlights, news
Flory Bidunga
No. 19 Kansas finishes on 27-7 run to beat Kansas State 86-62 despite Darryn Peterson’s absence
Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal
2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona: How to watch, schedule, TV info, start times, notable drivers, storylines, more

Top Clips

nbc_nba_lalvsdal_260124.jpg
HLs: Doncic scores 33 in comeback win over Mavs
nbc_nba_clevsorl_260124.jpg
HLs: Mitchell explodes for 36 in win over Magic
lap_1_crash_raw_260124.jpg
Early crash ends Anaheim II for Kitchen, Hymas

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona live updates: Results, leaderboard, track map, teams, highlights, news
Flory Bidunga
No. 19 Kansas finishes on 27-7 run to beat Kansas State 86-62 despite Darryn Peterson’s absence
Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal
2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona: How to watch, schedule, TV info, start times, notable drivers, storylines, more

Top Clips

nbc_nba_lalvsdal_260124.jpg
HLs: Doncic scores 33 in comeback win over Mavs
nbc_nba_clevsorl_260124.jpg
HLs: Mitchell explodes for 36 in win over Magic
lap_1_crash_raw_260124.jpg
Early crash ends Anaheim II for Kitchen, Hymas

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Supercross Round 3, Anaheim 2

January 24, 2026 09:43 PM
Watch the high-speed action from 2026 Supercross Round 3, where riders return to Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_lalvsdal_260124.jpg
02:00
HLs: Doncic scores 33 in comeback win over Mavs
nbc_nba_clevsorl_260124.jpg
02:00
HLs: Mitchell explodes for 36 in win over Magic
lap_1_crash_raw_260124.jpg
57
Early crash ends Anaheim II for Kitchen, Hymas
nbc_moto_sextonintv_260124.jpg
01:09
Sexton: Good for me, Kawasaki to be back on top
nbc_moto_tomacintv_260124.jpg
42
Tomac: ‘Whole lot of everything’ at Anaheim II
nbc_moto_difrancescointv_260124.jpg
48
DiFrancesco: Anaheim is ‘my spot’
nbc_moto_deeganintv_260124.jpg
39
Deegan: Mosiman is ‘such a hard competitor’
nbc_moto_lawrenceintv_260124.jpg
43
Lawrence: Need consistency to get over the hump
450_recap_raw_260124.jpg
03:02
Sexton delivers, Lawrence strong at Anaheim 2
250_recap_raw_260124.jpg
03:16
Mosiman capitalizes on early chaos at Anaheim 2
nbc_moto_mosimanintv_260124.jpg
01:07
Mosiman: Got a much better start at Anaheim 2
nbc_mch_osuvsnd_260124.jpg
05:10
HLs: ND snaps losing streak in win over OSU
uswnt_4_raw_260124.jpg
01:35
Rodman piles onto Paraguay with score for 4-0 lead
uswnt_5_raw_260124.jpg
01:14
Sentnor’s brace puts USWNT up 5-0 on Paraguay
uswnt_1_raw_260124.jpg
01:03
Turner gets behind Paraguay for 1-0 USWNT lead
uswnt_2_raw_260124.jpg
01:10
Sentnor doubles USWNT lead over Paraguay
uswnt_3_raw_260124.jpg
01:09
Bethune flicks in USWNT’s third vs. Paraguay
uswnt_6_raw_260124.jpg
01:11
Sears seals USWNT’s 6-0 rout of Paraguay
nbc_uswnt_usaparhighlights_260124.jpg
09:47
Highlights: USWNT v. Paraguay (En Español)
embiid_raw_260124.jpg
01:58
HLs: Embiid’s 38 points not enough for 76ers win
nbc_horse_worldcup_260124.jpg
02:22
Highlights: 2026 Pegasus World Cup Invitational
nbc_cbb_isuosu_260124.jpg
04:58
Highlights: No. 9 Iowa State sweeps Oklahoma State
momcilovic_comp_raw_260124.jpg
03:26
Highlights: Momcilovic leads No. 9 ISU to road win
Peg_WC_Turf_(2).jpg
02:04
HLs: 2026 Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational
oly_atw3000_usastpierrewin_260124.jpg
07:38
St. Pierre holds off Hall for women’s 3000m win
oly_atm2000_usakesslerwin_260124.jpg
07:53
Kessler breaks world record in men’s 2000m victory
oly_atm300_trinrichardswin_260124.jpg
04:43
Richards stuns Lyles to become indoor 300m champ
oly_atw400_gbnicoleyearginwin_260124.jpg
03:31
Yeargin squeezes past Hall in women’s 400m
oly_atw60_gbashersmithwin_260124.jpg
01:30
Asher-Smith explodes to women’s 60m win
oly_atm400_usamcraewin_260124.jpg
02:17
McRae, Wilson finish 1-2 in men’s 400m