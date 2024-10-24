How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

El Clasico is always huge but this Real Madrid vs Barcelona clash at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday feels bigger than any other game they’ve had in recent years.

Defending Spanish and European champs Real Madrid have shown a few cracks early in the season but always seem to find a way to get it done. Carlo Ancelotti’s side have had some big defensive injuries to deal with but their superstar forwards keep delivering. Vinicius Junior bagged a hat trick to lead them to a 5-2 Champions League comeback victory against Borussia Dortmund in midweek after Real had been 2-0 down to the team they beat in the final last season. Kylian Mbappe is just warming up at Real and Jude Bellingham is yet to really get going this season but you know they’ll be ready to roll in Madrid this weekend.

Barcelona have been ready to roll all season long under new manager Hansi Flick. Nine wins from 10 in La Liga has them top of the table, three points above Real, and they battered Bayern Munich in the Champions League in midweek to further boost confidence levels. Veteran Robert Lewandowski continues to deliver and Raphinha, who scored a hat trick against Bayern, has been excellent so far this season. Barcelona have so many players who have been given a new lease of life under Flick, then there’s Lamine Yamal leading the group of talented youngsters set to lead the way for Barcelona in the years to come. Barca seem to be back and a statement win at Real Madrid would confirm it.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona live, stream link, TV channel and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Saturday (October 26)

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu — Madrid

How to watch: Watch on ESPN Deportes, Stream on ESPN+

Real Madrid team news, focus

David Alaba is out until January with his ACL injury, while Dani Carvajal is out for the season after also suffering a serious knee injury. Thibaut Courtois should be good to go and so too should Rodrygo. Brahim Diaz it out with a hamstring injury. Starting Vinicius Jr, Bellingham, Rodrygo and Mbappe in the same team could cause a balance issue but Real Madrid have so many experienced players they make it work. It is unlikely veteran Luka Modric will start after starting against Borussia Dortmund in midweek, with Eduardo Camavinga or Aurelien Tchouameni set to come in alongside Fede Valverede in midfield.

Barcelona team news, focus

Barca have so many talented youngsters starting or coming off the bench with Lamine Yamal the pick of the bunch as he, Fermin Lopez and Raphinha are feeding Lewandowski up top. Pedri is running the show in central midfield and this really does feel like Barcelona have got back to their core identity. Goalkeeper Marc Andre ter Stegen is out for the season, while defenders Andreas Christensen and Ronald Araujo are still out and Eric Garcia is also working his way back to fitness. Ferran Torres is missing too, and when Barca get all of these players back (aide from Ter Stegen) in the next few months their push for La Liga and Champions League glory will be bolstered.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona prediction

This feels like it will be just a chaotic as always and with Barcelona confident and feeling like they can hurt Real Madrid, that’s only a good thing for this rivalry. Expect plenty of goals and for it to end even. Real Madrid 2-2 Barcelona.