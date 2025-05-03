 Skip navigation
CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025: Updated third-round tee times, groupings and how to watch

  
Published May 3, 2025 02:22 PM

The second round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson concluded early Saturday afternoon following a 6-hour weather suspension Friday.

Scottie Scheffler leads by six shots entering the final two rounds at TPC Craig Ranch.

Here’s a look at the full tee times and groupings for the adjusted third round in McKinney, Texas. CBS will have coverage from 3-6 p.m. EDT, with Golf Channel taking over at 6 p.m. until play concludes for the day.

Time
TeePlayers
2:25 PM
EDT		1

Thomas Rosenmueller

Doug Ghim

Alex Smalley

2:25 PM
EDT		10

Danny Walker

Si Woo Kim

Jordan Spieth

2:35 PM
EDT		1

Alejandro Tosti

Rafael Campos

Kevin Yu

2:35 PM
EDT		10

Camilo Villegas

Patrick Rodgers

Will Gordon

2:45 PM
EDT		1

Taylor Dickson

Brandon Matthews

Kevin Roy

2:45 PM
EDT		10

Isaiah Salinda

Ross Steelman

Rikuya Hoshino

2:55 PM
EDT		1

Thorbjørn Olesen

Vince Whaley

Sungjae Im

2:55 PM
EDT		10

Rico Hoey

Cam Davis

David Skinns

3:05 PM
EDT		1

Chris Gotterup

Trey Mullinax

Takumi Kanaya

3:05 PM
EDT		10

Henrik Norlander

Webb Simpson

Jake Knapp

3:15 PM
EDT		1

Stephan Jaeger

Cameron Champ

Matt McCarty

3:15 PM
EDT		10

Nate Lashley

Beau Hossler

Nicolai Højgaard

3:25 PM
EDT		1

Patton Kizzire

Sam Burns

Ben Martin

3:25 PM
EDT		10

Ben Kohles

Antoine Rozner

Max McGreevy

3:35 PM
EDT		1

Mark Hubbard

Joseph Bramlett

Nico Echavarria

3:35 PM
EDT		10

John Pak

Victor Perez

Sami Valimaki

3:45 PM
EDT		1

Erik van Rooyen

Adam Schenk

Niklas Norgaard

3:45 PM
EDT		10

Ryan Fox

Mac Meissner

Byeong Hun An

3:55 PM
EDT		1

Eric Cole

Andrew Putnam

Chandler Phillips

3:55 PM
EDT		10

Davis Riley

Matt Kuchar

Karl Vilips

4:05 PM
EDT		1

Kurt Kitayama

Jhonattan Vegas

Rasmus Højgaard

4:05 PM
EDT		10

Harry Hall

Matteo Manassero

4:15 PM
EDT		1

Scottie Scheffler

Sam Stevens

Ricky Castillo

4:15 PM
EDT		10

Pierceson Coody

Michael Thorbjornsen