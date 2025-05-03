CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025: Updated third-round tee times, groupings and how to watch
The second round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson concluded early Saturday afternoon following a 6-hour weather suspension Friday.
Scottie Scheffler leads by six shots entering the final two rounds at TPC Craig Ranch.
Here’s a look at the full tee times and groupings for the adjusted third round in McKinney, Texas. CBS will have coverage from 3-6 p.m. EDT, with Golf Channel taking over at 6 p.m. until play concludes for the day.
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|2:25 PM
EDT
|1
Thomas Rosenmueller
Doug Ghim
Alex Smalley
|2:25 PM
EDT
|10
Danny Walker
Si Woo Kim
Jordan Spieth
|2:35 PM
EDT
|1
Alejandro Tosti
Rafael Campos
Kevin Yu
|2:35 PM
EDT
|10
Camilo Villegas
Patrick Rodgers
Will Gordon
|2:45 PM
EDT
|1
Taylor Dickson
Brandon Matthews
Kevin Roy
|2:45 PM
EDT
|10
Isaiah Salinda
Ross Steelman
Rikuya Hoshino
|2:55 PM
EDT
|1
Thorbjørn Olesen
Vince Whaley
Sungjae Im
|2:55 PM
EDT
|10
Rico Hoey
Cam Davis
David Skinns
|3:05 PM
EDT
|1
Chris Gotterup
Trey Mullinax
Takumi Kanaya
|3:05 PM
EDT
|10
Henrik Norlander
Webb Simpson
Jake Knapp
|3:15 PM
EDT
|1
Stephan Jaeger
Cameron Champ
Matt McCarty
|3:15 PM
EDT
|10
Nate Lashley
Beau Hossler
Nicolai Højgaard
|3:25 PM
EDT
|1
Patton Kizzire
Sam Burns
Ben Martin
|3:25 PM
EDT
|10
Ben Kohles
Antoine Rozner
Max McGreevy
|3:35 PM
EDT
|1
Mark Hubbard
Joseph Bramlett
Nico Echavarria
|3:35 PM
EDT
|10
John Pak
Victor Perez
Sami Valimaki
|3:45 PM
EDT
|1
Erik van Rooyen
Adam Schenk
Niklas Norgaard
|3:45 PM
EDT
|10
Ryan Fox
Mac Meissner
Byeong Hun An
|3:55 PM
EDT
|1
Eric Cole
Andrew Putnam
Chandler Phillips
|3:55 PM
EDT
|10
Davis Riley
Matt Kuchar
Karl Vilips
|4:05 PM
EDT
|1
Kurt Kitayama
Jhonattan Vegas
Rasmus Højgaard
|4:05 PM
EDT
|10
Harry Hall
Matteo Manassero
|4:15 PM
EDT
|1
Scottie Scheffler
Sam Stevens
Ricky Castillo
|4:15 PM
EDT
|10
Pierceson Coody
Michael Thorbjornsen