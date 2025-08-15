Sebastian Munoz shoots 59 with a double bogey at LIV event in Indianapolis

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Sebastian Munoz of Colombia shot the third sub-60 score in LIV Golf history on Friday and is the first to post a 59 in a round that included a double bogey.

Munoz led LIV Golf Indianapolis at the par-71 The Club at Chatham Hills. He has a three-stroke lead over Dustin Johnson.

The 32-year-old Munoz joins Joaquin Niemann, who shot a 59 at the LIV Golf Mayakoba event in the first round of the 2024 season. Bryson DeChambeau has the LIV Golf low round of 58 at Greenbrier.

This is the final tournament that determines the individual champion in the LIV Golf League. Munoz, along with Jon Rahm and Carlos Ortiz, are the only players in the top 10 who have yet to win this year.