Two-start pitchers: Joe Ryan headlines the dynamite options for the week of August 18

Hello and welcome to the 20th installment of our weekly two-start pitcher article for the 2025 MLB season.

I’ll be here every Friday to highlight some of the best two-start pitcher options in fantasy baseball leagues for the upcoming week, as well as some streaming options to keep in mind.

Thinking ahead with your weekly strategy can give you an advantage on the waiver wire and hopefully be a difference-maker in the standings at the end of the season.

This is a living document, so we’ll update the options below as the weekend moves along.

Before we get into it, we’ll start with a couple of notes on situations that may be unresolved or teams that may not have a two-start pitcher lined up for the upcoming week:

The Phillies are going to a six-man rotation to accommodate the return of Aaron Nola. That means that despite the fact that Ranger Suarez will pitch on Monday, he’ll make just one start on the week like the rest of his rotation-mates. If anything changes, we’ll update here.

The Cubs play eight games next week due to a doubleheader on Monday, so even if they do shift to a six-man rotation, they would have two pitchers line up for two-start weeks. We’re confident that Cade Horton will be one of them, and he is profiled below. Jameson Taillon is likely to slot into the mix during one game of Monday’s doubleheader. If the Cubs go with a true six-man, he would start again over the weekend against the Angels in Los Angeles. It’s also possible that they may prefer to keep Matthew Boyd on regular rest or go with some sort of modified six-man rotation, in which case it’s possible that Boyd would make two starts next week. He should be in fantasy lineups regardless though, so there’s no decision point there. We’ll update in this space if we gain more clarity through the weekend.

The Rays only play five games next week, so it’s unlikely that anyone on the team will make two starts. It’s possible they could decide to skip Joe Boyle during this trip through the rotation, which would have Shane Baz make two starts – vs. Yankees and vs. Cardinals – but that’s not guaranteed.

We’re also still awaiting word on what the Blue Jays plan to do with their rotation to accommodate the return of Shane Bieber. Eric Lauer has pitched far to well to just bump him from their rotation, but it’s unclear if they want to go with a full six-man rotation. We’ll update as we receive more information.

Without further ado, let’s dig into the options for the week of August 18.

Going Twice…

Note: Probable pitchers as of August 15 and are subject to change.

American League

Strong Plays

Joe Ryan, Twins, RHP (vs. Athletics, @ White Sox)

On paper, this looks to be one of the strongest overall weeks that we have seen this season. Twins’ ace Joe Ryan enters the week with a 12-5 record, 2.72 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and a 153/27 K/BB ratio over 139 innings. He has also pitched well as of late, coming in off of two straight wins including a dominant performance against the Yankees in New York. Now he’ll welcome in the slumping Athletics’ offense before finishing his week against the White Sox in Chicago. He’s probably the top option overall on the board this week and should be a goldmine of fantasy production.

Trevor Rogers, Orioles, LHP (@ Red Sox, vs. Astros)

I never thought that we’d see the day that Trevor Rogers blossomed into a fantasy ace with the Orioles, but here we are. The 27-year-old southpaw has gone 5-2 with a brilliant 1.43 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and a 60/15 K/BB ratio over 69 1/3 innings through his first 11 starts. Absolutely outstanding. The matchups are tough this week, but Rogers has shown us more than enough to trust him in difficult spots – especially with the added volume of a two-start week. After all, he has allowed just three earned runs over 21 innings his last three times out against the Phillies, Mariners and Cubs – with two of those starts coming on the road. It’s time to put some respect on his name and lock him into all lineups this week.

Logan Gilbert, Mariners, RHP (@ Phillies, vs. Athletics)

Gilbert is one of the best pitchers in all of baseball and should be started in 100 percent of leagues every week. A matchup against the Athletics to close out the upcoming two-start week is simply icing on the cake. Enjoying watching one of the best in the game perform his craft twice next week.

Hunter Brown, Astros, RHP (@ Tigers, @ Orioles)

There’s no decisions for fantasy managers to make with this one. One of the best pitchers in the American League should be locked into fantasy lineups each and every week. The fact that he gets to pitch twice is just a bonus. It’s also a bonus that he’ll be pitching in front of his friends and family in Detroit on Tuesday as a proud graduate of Lakeview High School in St. Clair Shores, Michigan. Brown will continue doing his thing this week, posting stellar ratios, piling up strikeouts and winning the occasional ballgame.

Jacob Lopez, Athletics, LHP (@ Twins, @ Mariners)

While he has had a couple of rough outings, overall Lopez has been very good for the Athletics this season – compiling a 3.30 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and a 103/30 K/BB ratio over 84 2/3 innings. It has only led to six victories, but that’s not his fault, and the rest of the production has made him mixed league relevant throughout the season. He’ll now get to face a depleted Twins’ offense that is really struggling to score runs before having to battle the powerful Mariners at Safeco Field. I’d be starting Lopez with full confidence in all leagues this coming week.

Seth Lugo, Royals, RHP (vs. Rangers, @ Tigers)

Lugo is having another very solid season for the Royals, posting an 8-6 record, 3.77 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and a 110/47 K/BB ratio over 131 1/3 innings through his first 23 starts. He has been a viable mixed league option for most weeks this season and that’s certainly the case again this week with to starts on tap. The matchups aren’t the greatest, but we aren’t really worried about Lugo blowing up our ratios. He should be started in all leagues.

Carlos Rodón, Yankees, LHP (@ Rays, vs. Red Sox)

It has flown a bit under the radar just how good the 32-year-old southpaw has been for the Yankees this season. Through his first 25 starts he sits at 12-7 with a 3.25 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and a 164/58 K/BB ratio over 146 2/3 innings and is on track to receive some down-ballot Cy Young votes. He’ll look to keep the good times rolling this week against a pair of very familiar divisional opponents. He should be locked into lineups regardless of matchups, but make sure you have him in there this week.

Merrill Kelly, Rangers, RHP (@ Royals, vs. Guardians)

Kelly has struggled through his first three starts with the Rangers, posting a 4.50 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and a 15/6 K/BB ratio over 16 innings of work. This should be a good spot for him to get his first victory as a member of the Rangers, with a premium matchup against the Royals in Kansas City to start the week. He has shown enough this season to earn the trust of fantasy managers for any two-start week. Fire away.

Decent Plays

Dustin May, Red Sox, RHP (vs. Orioles, @ Yankees)

May has pitched well in his first two starts with the Red Sox, posting a 2.79 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and a 12/2 K/BB ratio across 9 2/3 innings. He’s pitching with a chip on his shoulder and like he has something to prove. He’ll get battle tested for sure this week, taking on a tough Orioles’ offense at home before having to battle the Bronx Bombers in Yankee Stadium. Even if he serves up a couple of home runs, the strikeouts should still be there and he’ll have a shot at earning a win in both starts. That’s more than enough for me to use him in 15 and 12-team leagues this week.

Michael Wacha, Royals, RHP (vs. Rangers, @ Tigers)

Wacha continues to produce solid results in his age-34 season, registering a 3.35 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and a 101/37 K/BB ratio across 137 innings of work. He’s not usually a strong streaming option in single start weeks due to his limited strikeout rate, but in two-start weeks, it should be all systems go. Start him with confidence if you have him and target him on the wire if he’s available in shallow leagues.

Yoendrys Gomez, White Sox, RHP (@ Braves, vs. Twins)

The 25-year-old right-hander was terrific in his first career start last week, striking out seven batters over five innings of one-run, one-hit baseball in a victory over the Tigers. In a two-start week, he should have no problem approaching or surpassing double-digit strikeouts and while it’s tough with the White Sox’ offense backing him, there’s a chance that he could find a victory in there as well. He’s almost universally available and makes for a nice streaming option for the upcoming week – especially in deeper leagues.

Gavin Williams, Guardians, RHP (@ Diamondbacks, @ Rangers)

After getting lit up for four runs in just three innings against the Marlins his last time out, it’s fair for fantasy managers to question whether or not to roll with Williams for his upcoming two-start week. He still owns a terrific 3.38 ERA overall on the season and he’s playing for a Guardians’ squad that has been among the best in baseball since the All-Star break, giving him a chance to win each time out. The high WHIP is going to continue as long as he continues to lead the American League in walks, but we’ll take that if he’s going to pile up strikeouts, limit runs and have a shot at wins. He should be started with confidence once again this week.

Jack Flaherty, Tigers, RHP (vs. Astros, vs. Royals)

It feels like this is the third straight week that we have written up Flaherty in this space, as the Tigers have continued to adjust their rotation and insert spot starters or bullpen days to give the rest of their rotation extra rest when it’s needed. Flaherty has piled up strikeouts at an impressive pace this season, but he has also given up a lot of hard contact, leading to an elevated WHIP. You have to roll with him for two home starts – especially with a matchup against the Royals to finish the week – just understand the ratio risk that you’re taking on by doing so.

Jack Leiter, Rangers, RHP (@ Royals, vs. Guardians)

Leiter continues to impress in the Rangers’ rotation, allowing three runs or fewer in each of his last nine starts – and two runs or fewer in each of his last five outings. Overall on the season he holds a 3.94 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and a 96/54 K/BB ratio over 105 innings. He’s worthy of consideration for fantasy purposes every time he takes the hill right now and should definitely be started for his two start weeks.

At Your Own Risk

Spencer Arrighetti, Astros, RHP (@ Tigers, @ Orioles)

After getting clobbered in his first start back from the injured list, Arrighetti pitched well his last time out, giving up two runs over five innings against the Red Sox. He’s been highly inconsistent in his four starts overall on the season though and the road matchups against the Tigers and Orioles are both very tough for opposing right-handers. It’s possible that he breezes through both of those starts without any issues, but I have my concerns. I’d still probably use him in 15-teamers, but I’d be leery of going there in 12-team formats.

Victor Mederos, Angels, RHP (vs. Reds, vs. Cubs)

Mederos only went four innings in his first career start his last time out, giving up three runs on three hits against the Dodgers. The matchups don’t get that much easier this time around – having to battle the Reds and the Cubs – though it at least plays to his favor that both starts will be at home. If you’re desperate for wins and strikeouts and don’t care about your ratios, maybe you could try it, but I think that even in most 15-teamers you can find better options.

National League

Strong Plays

Paul Skenes, Pirates, RHP (vs. Blue Jays, vs. Rockies)

It goes without saying that any time Paul Skenes takes the mound, he’ll be an elite option. That doesn’t change at all in two-start weeks – especially when one of those matchups is at home against the Rockies. He has been absolutely brilliant through his first 25 starts, compiling a minuscule 2.13 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and a 166/36 K/BB ratio across 148 innings. The only thing holding him back is that he has won just seven games, though that’s not his fault. Fantasy managers can kick their feet up and enjoy double the production from their ace this week.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Dodgers, RHP (@ Rockies, @ Padres)

Even with a six-man rotation, the Dodgers play seven games this week so they’ll afford one of their starters with a two-start week. This time it’s Yamamoto toeing the slab twice. He has been outstanding all season, posting a 2.84 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and a 145/44 K/BB ratio over 126 2/3 innings through his first 23 starts while notching 10 victories. While Coors Field isn’t a fun place to pitch, he’ll be a favorite to earn his 11th victory of the season there on Monday before a tough battle against the Padres in San Diego to finish the week. There’s no decision to be made here, Yamamoto should be started in all leagues.

Cade Horton, Cubs, RHP (vs. Brewers, @ Angels)

The 23-year-old rookie right-hander has been unbelievable since coming out of the All-Star break, registering a minuscule 0.32 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and a 24/9 K/BB ratio over 28 1/3 innings in five starts, notching four victories in the process. The Cubs can’t bump him from their rotation with Jameson Taillon returning, he’s simply pitching too well. He gets a tough draw to start the week taking on the red-hot Brewers before finishing the week with a much easier assignment against the Angels in Los Angeles. Horton should be started in 100 percent of leagues this week and he should be actively targeted on the waiver wire in shallow formats where he may still be hanging around.

Eury Pérez, Marlins, RHP (vs. Cardinals, vs. Blue Jays)

While he has pitched very well overall on the season, Pérez enters this week coming off of a rough stretch where he allowed nine runs over 10 1/3 innings in his last two starts against the Braves and Guardians. The good news is that both of those starts were on the road and now he’s heading back to the friendly confines in Miami. A matchup against a diminished Cardinals’ offense to start the week doesn’t hurt either. Even if the struggles continue, he should pile up double digit strikeouts on the week and should be a favorite to win at least the Cardinals’ start – possibly both. He’s an easy start in all leagues this week.

Brandon Woodruff, Brewers, RHP (@ Cubs, vs. Giants)

What Brandon Woodruff has been able to do so far this season after such a long layoff is pretty remarkable. Through his first seven starts, the 32-year-old hurler has gone 4-0 with a 2.06 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and a 49/8 K/BB ratio. He has also made himself a lot of money in the upcoming free agent market. Pitching at Wrigley Field to start the week is a tough draw, but with as well as Woodruff is throwing the ball right now it doesn’t even matter. Just lock him into lineups and enjoy the ride the rest of the way.

Nick Pivetta, Padres, RHP (vs. Giants, vs. Dodgers)

Pivetta has been an absolute monster for the Padres and fantasy managers through his first 24 starts on the season, posting a 12-4 record, 2.87 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and a 144/36 K/BB ratio over 141 1/3 innings. While the matchup against the Dodgers to finish the week is tough, at least it’s at home. With as good as Pivetta has been this season, there’s no reason to ever have him on the bench.

Robbie Ray, Giants, LHP (@ Padres, @ Brewers)

Ray is enjoying one of the finest seasons of his career in his first full season with the Giants, posting a 2.98 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and a 152/56 K/BB ratio over 148 innings. He’s always going to walk batters, but he allows such little hard contact that he has still been able to keep his WHIP in control this season. The matchups aren’t ideal – taking on two very strong offenses on the road, but with as good as Ray has been this season he still needs to be started in all leagues.

Decent Plays

David Peterson, Mets, LHP (@ Nationals, @ Braves)

The All-Star southpaw continues to produce quality results for the Mets and for fantasy managers, delivering a 3.30 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and a 117/50 K/BB ratio across 136 1/3 innings. The lack of strikeouts will be mitigated with the extra volume this week, making Peterson an excellent streaming option. I have no issues with starting him in leagues of all sizes.

Zac Gallen, Diamondbacks, RHP (vs. Guardians, vs. Reds)

Finally, it appears as though Zac Gallen has turned the corner and put his early-season woes behind him. The 30-year-old right-hander has posted a 3.18 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and a 10/5 K/BB ratio over 17 innings in his last three starts, picking up two victories during that stretch. He could turn back into a pumpkin at any time, but we should at least try to roll with him while he’s pitching well, so he can atone for all of the ratio damage that he inflicted on you earlier in the season. The matchups are tough, but nothing that we need to be shying away from. I’d be starting Gallen in both 15 and 12-team formats for sure this week.

Spencer Strider, Braves, RHP (vs. White Sox, vs. Mets)

Has Spencer Strider lost his fastball shape and been beaten like a drum more times than fantasy mangers would like this season? Yes. Should we still start him for a two-start week that includes a home matchup against the White Sox? Also yes. He’s not going to give you the results that you’re expecting if you’re looking for the Strider of yesteryear – at least not until he fixes the shape on that fastball – but he’s still a useful fantasy option on most weeks. The ratio risk is higher than you’d expect from Strider, but the strikeouts should be there and there’s a good chance he earns a victory against the White Sox. I’d be using him in all leagues.

Matthew Liberatore, Cardinals, LHP (@ Marlins, @ Rays)

He hasn’t always been consistent, but overall Liberatore has done a nice job for the Cardinals this season. He holds a 4.08 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and an 88/28 K/BB ratio over 117 innings through his first 22 starts. Normally the diminished strikeout rate would leave fantasy managers wanting more, but with the extra volume of a two-start week, he could be worth a look. For sure I’d be rolling with him in 15-teamers and I could see paths to using him in most 12-teamers as well.

Brady Singer, Reds, RHP (@ Angels, @ Diamondbacks)

Singer continues to perform about as expected through his first 24 starts with the Reds, registering a middling 4.31 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and a 119/48 K/BB ratio across 125 1/3 innings. He has won 10 ballgames on the season. You pretty much know what you’re going to get from him, middling ratios, decent strikeouts and a shot at a win. That makes him appealing in two-start weeks, especially in deeper leagues. The matchup against the Angels in Los Angeles looks very appetizing while the battle against the Diamondbacks in Arizona to finish the week could pose some problems. I’m fine using Singer in 15 and 12-team leagues this week. Anything shallower than that, I’d try to find better options.

Nestor Cortes, Padres, LHP (vs. Giants, vs. Dodgers)

After getting absolutely obliterated by the Yankees to start the season, Cortes has pitched very well over his next three starts. Two of them have come since returning from the injured list, where he has surrendered just three runs over 9 1/3 innings against the Giants and Diamondbacks. He’ll get the Giants again – this time at home – before finishing the week with a tough battle against the Dodgers. There’s blowup risk in that second start, but I think I’m comfortable taking a shot on Cortes in all leagues for the upcoming week.

At Your Own Risk

Austin Gomber, Rockies, LHP (vs. Dodgers, @ Pirates)

Never Rockies. Never. Rockies. If that wasn’t enough, Gomber is 0-6 with a 6.75 ERA and 1.61 WHIP and he doesn’t strike anyone else. Like honestly, what are we doing here if we’re even considering starting Austin Gomber this week? And he faces the Dodgers at Coors Field to start the week. Stay as far away as you possibly can.

Bradley Blalock, Rockies, RHP (vs. Dodgers, @ Pirates)

We just went through this with Austin Gomber above, but let’s recap. Never Rockies. Even if we wanted to consider a Rockies pitcher, he’s facing the Dodgers at Coors Field to start the week. He’s also terrible and has pitched terribly this season. Full stop. Don’t do it.

Kai-Wei Teng, Giants, LHP (@ Padres, @ Brewers)

Teng has struggled through his first three big league appearances, posting a 9.90 ERA, 1.90 WHIP and an 8/8 K/BB ratio over 10 innings of work. It’s actually surprising that he stuck around while Carson Whisenhunt was sent down to Triple-A Sacramento to make room for the return of Landen Roupp on Friday. Regardless, Teng shouldn’t be considered as a streaming option in normal circumstances – and a two-start road week against the Padres and Brewers is anything but normal. Stay far, far away.

Jake Irvin, Nationals, RHP (vs. Mets, @ Phillies)

Irvin has not pitched well for the Nationals this season. He holds a miserable 5.14 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and a 94/47 K/BB ratio over 140 innings while serving up a National League-leading 27 home runs. If the matchups were perfect, maybe, but they aren’t. He’s facing two familiar divisional foes and will be a major underdog in both starts. There’s zero appeal to streaming Jake Irvin this week.

