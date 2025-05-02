 Skip navigation
How to watch West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published May 2, 2025 11:45 AM

West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur might’ve expected to be jockeying for table position in Week 35, but they didn’t expect it to be like this — 17th versus 16th at the London Stadium on Sunday.

Graham Potters’ Irons are winless in seven-straight Premier League contests, only scooping draws against Everton, Bournemouth, and Southampton while dipping into 17th on the table.

WATCH — West Ham v Tottenham Hotspur

Vibes are a bit better for Spurs, who have risen from their Premier League doldrums to move within 90 minutes of the Europa League final after beating Bodo/Glimt 3-1 on Thursday in the first leg of their semifinal tie.

But Spurs have sunk to 16th on the Premier League table and have not had many games like their 4-1 triumph over West Ham in November. Can they complete a sweep?

For live updates and highlights throughout West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur, check out PST’s live blog coverage below…

How to watch West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday
Venue: Olympic Stadium — East London
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Watch live on Peacock

West Ham team news, focus

OUT: Michail Antonio (MORE), Crysencio Summerville (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Edson Alvarez (lower back)

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

OUT: Lucas Bergvall (ankle), Radu Dragusin (torn ACL - out for season) | QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Solanke (thigh), James Maddison (knee), Heung-min Son (foot)

West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction

Neither of these sides have kept a Premier League clean sheet since February, and that statement’s likely to remain factual after 90 minutes of this London derby. West Ham 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur.