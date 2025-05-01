How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Chelsea host Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday desperately needing a win to boost their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

Enzo Maresca’s side have completed solid back-to-back wins at the perfect time of the season, winning 1-0 at home against Everton last weekend as the Blues have regained some control and defensive discipline. They’ve still dropped off since being potential title contenders in December but they’ve recovered well in recent weeks to give themselves hopes of securing the top five finish they want to be in the Champions League next season.

Arne Slot and Liverpool will get a guard of honor onto the pitch at Stamford Bridge on Sunday as they won the Premier League title with four games to spare as they hammered Spurs 5-1 at Anfield last weekend. That started one heck of a party and that is still going on as Liverpool revel in being able to celebrate this title with their fans. There is still the small matter of Liverpool potentially securing the biggest-ever points margin for a title win in Premier League history and Mohamed Salah trying to set several individual records in the closing weeks of the season.

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11:30am ET Sunday (May 4)

Venue: Stamford Bridge — London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Watch live on Peacock

Chelsea team news, focus

There are some fresh injury issues for Chelsea with goalkeeper Robert Sanchez struggling with a knock. Filip Jorgensen will come in if Sanchez can’t go. It will be intriguing to see if Moises Caicedo remains at right back with Romeo Lavia returning and playing so well alongside Enzo Fernandez in central midfield as that gave Chelsea a better defensive balance. In attack Nicolas Jackson was back among the goals in the Premier League last weekend and Noni Madueke looked sharp, but Cole Palmer still looks just off the pace as his drought continues.

OUT: Wesley Fofana (thigh - out for season), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspension), Omari Kellyman (hamstring - out for season), Marc Guiu (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Malo Gusto (thigh), Robert Sanchez (knock), Christopher Nkunku (knock)

Liverpool team news, focus

With the title now wrapped up it will be intriguing to see how Arne Slot approaches the final few weeks of the season. Does he keep playing his best XI and go for some records? Or does he give fringe players the chance to prove themselves? With a big summer reportedly ahead as several new signings are planned, Slot’s Liverpool will evolve and there are some key areas where they will be looking. Fringe players like Elliott, Jones, Jota, Quansah and Nunez could all be trying to prove a point, while the likes of Robertson and Konate have just one year left on their contracts. It’s an exciting time for Liverpool as they will keep the core of this brilliant squad together but the ownership are clearly ready to back Slot with some key additions in the summer.

OUT: Joe Gomez (thigh - MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Conor Bradley (knock)

Chelsea vs Liverpool prediction

This feels like it will be a case of Chelsea starting fast and going ahead and then Liverpool roaring back to remind everyone why they are the champions. Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool.