How to watch Brentford vs Manchester United live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Manchester United again tries to drag its Europa League form back to the Premier League when they visit Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday.

The Red Devils went to Bilbao and stunned Athletic Club 3-0 in the first leg of their UEL semifinal tie, putting one foot in the final and building on their thrilling 5-4 win over Lyon in the quarterfinal.

But United have been poor in the Premier League, winless in five-straight with just two draws.

Brentford are unbeaten in four including back-to-back wins over Brighton and Nottingham Forest.

Thomas Frank’s Bees sit 11th and can still harbor European hopes with Fulham just two points away in eighth place. They are coming off a good win at Forest that will have them feeling almost as positive as their Sunday visitors.

How to watch Brentford vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday

Venue: Gtech Community Stadium — West London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Watch live on Peacock

Brentford team news, focus

OUT: Vitaly Janelt (ankle), Aaron Hickey (thigh), Fabio Carvalho (shoulder), Igor Thiago (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee)

Manchester United team news, focus

OUT: Diogo Dalot (calf), Joshua Zirkzee (thigh - MORE), Ayden Heaven (leg - MORE), Lisandro Martinez (torn ACL - MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Toby Collyer (leg)

Brentford vs Manchester United prediction

Ruben Amorim has some momentum and needs to simply avoid imploding in the UEL second leg next week, and there’s no reason for him to prioritize this match. Additionally, United aren’t a better team than Brentford on the whole. And the Bees need this game more than the Red Devils. All we’re saying is don’t be surprised if this looks in favor of the hosts for most of the game, regardless of what moments of magic are conjured by the Red Devils. Brentford 1-1 Man United.