Real Madrid vs Barcelona player ratings out of 10 from El Clasico

Barcelona turned a scoreless halftime Clasico into a 4-0 romp on Saturday at the Bernabeu, a building that rarely sees losses but saw a huge one from their beloved Real Madrid on Saturday.

Hansi Flick’s halftime switch helped Barca fire past Real on a day that Madrid wasted first-half chances when they weren’t straying offside to bail out Barcelona’s high line.

Let’s see how the individual players fared over 90 minutes in Madrid.

Real Madrid player ratings out of 10 from El Clasico

Andriy Lunin: 5.5 — Three saves and four goals allowed on 2.82 xG faced over 90 minutes is no shame, but not going to win a game. Should’ve done better on Yamal’s goal and perhaps Raphinha’s, but the game was already done.

Ferland Mendy: 4 — Out to lunch on Lewandowski’s second, he won’t like the look of Yamal’s goal either.

Antonio Rudiger: 6

Eder Militao: 5

Lucas Vasquez: 4

Eduardo Camavinga: 8 — Still waiting for someone else in the midfield to arrive and help him. Won 11-of-13 duels.

Fede Valverde: 5 — Passed at an atypically poor 67% as the game got away from him along with his team.

Aurelien Tchouameni (Off 63'): 6 — Madrid pulled him despite the game lead in interceptions, as Modric was viewed as a better hope to find offense.

Jude Bellingham: 4 — Played out of position on the right. The elite Englishman was essentially a non-factor until a mid-second half miss. Usually he finds a way onto the score sheet when he has a long dry run of play, but that never materialized on this big stage.

Vinicius Junior: 6 — The brightest member of Real’s attack, could’ve scored within five minutes of the opening kick.

Kylian Mbappe: 4 — Was very dangerous but not sharp, offside six times in the first half alone as he struggled to sort Barca’s high line and VAR’s science was on the side of the visitors.

Subs

Luka Modric (On 63'): 6.5 — Drove play when he could but the game never felt in question once he entered the fray.

Brahim Diaz (On 77'): N/A

Francisco Garcia (On 86'): N/A

Barcelona player ratings out of 10 from El Clasico

Inaki Pena: 7 — Four saves and eight recoveries in a clean sheet. Pretty fine.

Jules Kounde: 7 — Answered Vini Jr’s challenge with a solid, frisky performance.

Pau Cubarsi: 7 — Passed at over 90% and made one special sliding stop on Vinicius Jr.

Inigo Martinez: 8 — Six defensive actions, 6-of-8 in the duel, and a pinpoint long ball to cue Raphinha’s goal.

Alex Balde: 7

Pedri (Off 89'): 7

Marc Casado (Off 65'): 7.5 — Left the game with a game-high 70 touches, 13 more than anyone else at the time. Assisted Lewandowski’s first goal with a cutting pass. Four recoveries and involved in a lot of whistles, a performance that would make Sergio Busquets proud.

Lamine Yamal: 7

Fermin Lopez (Off HT): 5 — Just 19 touches, and a halftime midfield change was always coming after Real produced so much danger in behind the Barca field players.

Raphinha: 7.5 — A goal, an assist, and three created chances.

Robert Lewandowski: 8.5 — Two goals on under 40 touches, plus won the 50/50 that led to Yamal’s goal.