Salt Lake City Supercross 2025, Round 17: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info

Chase Sexton needs to make up nine points on Cooper Webb to win the championship, and that will be difficult since both riders have nearly identical records entering the season finale.

Sexton leads in terms of victories with six to Webb’s five, but Webb has two more podiums than his challenger and a better average finish of 2.4 to Sexton’s 2.8. In the last four rounds, these riders have finished first and second. Supercross fans’ eyes have been glued to the front of the pack.

The 250 division features the third and final East / West Showdown.

Haiden Deegan clinched the title last week in Denver, but there is a thrilling battle among the Eastern riders, and if any of the top three, Tom Vialle, Seth Hammaker, or RJ Hampshire, win the race, they will win the title.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 17 of the 2025 Supercross season at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE:

TV coverage of Supercross Round 17 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, will begin live Saturday, May 10, at 7:00 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock, Telemundo, and the NBC Sports App with an encore on Monday, May 12, on CNBC. Race Day Live coverage begins at 1:00 p.m. ET on Peacock with coverage of qualification.

All 31 rounds of the 2025 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

Details on how to sign up are available by clicking here.

SALT LAKE CITY ENTRY LISTS

450 and 250 entry list

SALT LAKE CITY TRACK MAP

SALT LAKE CITY EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross race:

Qualification

12:00 p.m.: 250 Overflow Free Practice

12:10 p.m.: 250 East Free Practice

12:20 p.m.: 250 West Free Practice

12:30 p.m.: 450 Group A Free Practice

12:40 p.m.: 450 Group B Free Practice

12:50 p.m.: 450 Group C Free Practice

1:05 p.m.: 250 Overflow Qualifying

1:20 p.m.: 250 West Qualifying

1:35 p.m.: 250 East Qualifying

1:50 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying

2:05 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying

2:20 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying

3:20 p.m.: 250 Overflow Qualifying

3:35 p.m.: 250 East Qualifying

3:50 p.m.: 250 West Qualifying

4:05 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying

4:20 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying

4:35 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying

Evening Program

6:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

7:04 p.m.: 250 East Heat – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

7:19 p.m.: 250 West Heat – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

7:34 p.m.: 450 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

7:49 p.m.: 450 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

8:23 p.m.: 250 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)

8:35 p.m.: 450 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)

8:52 p.m.: 250 East West Showdown – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

9:28 p.m.: 450 Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

