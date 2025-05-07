Arsenal’s Champions League run reached its disappointing (but predictable) end in the semifinals on Wednesday as the Gunners were beaten 2-1 by PSG on the night and 3-1 over two legs.

PSG 2-1 (3-1 agg) ARSENAL - Highlights, recap & analysis

What was the prevailing narrative back in January? Arsenal desperately need a striker. It was true at the start of the transfer window, and it was true at the end — after they elected not to sign a single player. It was always going to end this way, with Mikel Arteta’s side unable to put the ball in the back of the net. The chances were there in both the first and second legs, but poor finishing and Gianluigi Donnarumma standing on his head for the third straight round against Premier League opposition was an impossible combination to survive.

Mikel Arteta reaction — What did Arsenal boss say after Champions League exit?

“First, congratulations to PSG for reaching the final. The assessment I will make when I am a little cooler.

“When you look at the two games, their best player on the pitch has been the goalkeeper. He has been the difference for them in the tie. We were very close, much closer than the result showed but unfortunately we are out. I am very proud of the players.

“After 20 minutes, it should have been 3-0. There is something extra you need to go your way in the competition and it didn’t. We were very close and for long periods of both games we were much better than them but we are not there and that has to hurt.

“If we want to win this competition, we have to realize that. There are certain things that are on us. You shouldn’t just be understanding we are out. That is not the way I look at it.”

…

“100 percent, I don’t think there’s been a better team [than Arsenal] in the competition from what I have seen, but we are out. This competition is about the boxes, and in both boxes are the strikers and the goalkeepers, and theirs was the best in both games.

“I am so proud of the players. They deserve a lot of credit for what they are doing in the context of the situation and the amount of injuries — probably the worst state you could arrive here as a team. To come here with a different context and still do that, it gives me a lot of positives for the future but tonight I am very upset.”