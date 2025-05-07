 Skip navigation
How to watch Fulham vs Everton live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published May 7, 2025 12:35 PM

Fulham hope to inject life into their flailing European hopes when they welcome Everton to Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Both teams have proven scrappy this season, but Fulham have struggled to turn effort into wins in recent weeks. Marco Silva’s Cottagers are down to 11th on the Premier League table, two points behind an eighth-place spot that’s likely to provide Conference League qualification.

WATCH — Fulham v Everton

Fulham have been an all-or-nothing proposition over their last 10 games, winning four times and losing six including last week’s 1-0 loss at Aston Villa.

Everton at times looked like a side ready to ride David Moyes’ leadership up into the top half but have been blown around in a sea of draws since February.

The Toffees are 2W-7D-3L dating back to a Merseyside derby draw at Goodison Park on February 12, and their 39 points have them well above the drop zone and well below the top half.

For live updates and highlights throughout Fulham vs Everton, check out PST’s live blog coverage below…

How to watch Fulham vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday
Venue: Craven Cottage — West London
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Fulham team news, focus

OUT: Rodrigo Muniz (knock), Reiss Nelson (hamstring), Harrison Reed (calf)

Everton team news, focus

OUT: James Tarkowski (thigh), Jesper Lindstrom (groin), Orel Mangala (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Abdoulaye Doucoure (personal)

Fulham vs Everton prediction

Edgy play and explosive moments. The Cottagers will be the favorites at home, but Everton rarely give in to opponents regardless of venue. Fulham 1-1 Everton.