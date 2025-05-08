 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

San Diego Padres v New York Yankees
After losing no-hit bid in 7th inning, Padres pitcher Dylan Cease exits with apparent injury
Cincinnati Reds v Atlanta Braves
Reds right-hander Hunter Greene leaves game against Braves after only 3 innings with groin injury
NHL: St. Louis Blues at Utah
Utah Mammoth is the permanent name of the NHL team in Salt Lake City

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgaworksfinalrd_250507.jpg
HLs: 2025 PGA Works Collegiate Champ., Final Round
SeanWalsh-MPX.jpg
Highlights: The Creator Classic at Philly Cricket
nbc_golf_romine_250507.jpg
Winners and losers from women’s golf regionals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

San Diego Padres v New York Yankees
After losing no-hit bid in 7th inning, Padres pitcher Dylan Cease exits with apparent injury
Cincinnati Reds v Atlanta Braves
Reds right-hander Hunter Greene leaves game against Braves after only 3 innings with groin injury
NHL: St. Louis Blues at Utah
Utah Mammoth is the permanent name of the NHL team in Salt Lake City

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgaworksfinalrd_250507.jpg
HLs: 2025 PGA Works Collegiate Champ., Final Round
SeanWalsh-MPX.jpg
Highlights: The Creator Classic at Philly Cricket
nbc_golf_romine_250507.jpg
Winners and losers from women’s golf regionals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 2 Garnacho, Man United

May 8, 2025 12:00 AM
Though there are plenty of amazing bicycle kicks across Premier League history, Joe Prince-Wright believes Alejandro Garnacho's effort against Everton instantly rose above the rest.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_2robkdb_250506.jpg
06:42
Are City making a mistake letting De Bruyne go?
nbc_pl_2robarsbou_250506.jpg
10:52
Is Arteta’s ‘ego’ to blame for loss to Cherries?
nbc_pl_2robnewcastle_250506.jpg
04:51
Newcastle failed to ‘bully’ Brighton in draw
nbc_pl_2robscheliv_250506.jpg
08:44
Takeaways from Chelsea’s win over Liverpool
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartc_250506.jpg
04:48
Man United have ‘all their eggs’ in Europa League
nbc_pl_kellywrightyparta_250506.jpg
26:52
Wright: TAA’s departure is ‘quite emotional’
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartb_250506.jpg
19:17
Wright: Palmer is ‘amazing’ but consistency is key
nbc_pl_netbusters_250506.jpg
25:45
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 35
nbc_pl_genxmaresca_250506.jpg
11:47
How Maresca’s system suits Chelsea
nbc_pl_genxbournemouth_250506.jpg
07:16
How Bournemouth’s set pieces fooled Arsenal
nbc_pl_genxcunha_250506.jpg
10:56
PL Masterclass: Matheus Cunha
nbc_pl_plupdate_250505.jpg
02:38
PL Update: Forest rescue point against Palace
nbc_pl_postgame_glasnerintv_250505.jpg
02:27
Glasner reflects on ‘intense’ draw with Forest
nbc_pl_postgame_ainasanto_250505.jpg
04:45
Aina, Nuno react to Forest’s draw with Palace
nbc_pl_cpnf_250505.jpg
11:01
Extended HLs: Palace v. Nottingham Forest MWK 35
nbc_pl_mw35allgoals_250505.jpg
14:15
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 35
nbc_pl_cpnf_postgame_250505.jpg
02:07
Forest’s Champions League hopes dealt major blow
nbc_pl_cpnf_murillogoal_250505.jpg
01:15
Murillo’s flick brings Forest level against Palace
nbc_pl_cpnfo_ezegoal_250505.jpg
04:26
Eze’s penalty gives Palace 1-0 lead over Forest
nbc_pl_tacticsession_250505.jpg
03:16
Examining Chelsea’s superb counter-attack v. Reds
nbc_pl_pregame_trentalexander_250505.jpg
04:48
Alexander-Arnold doesn’t owe fans ‘anything’
nbc_pl_jpwodegaardintv_250503.jpg
03:58
Odegaard wants Arsenal to channel anger v. PSG
nbc_pl_2robbies_uclclip_250504.jpg
04:04
Top-5 race: Chelsea rising, Forest ‘limping’
nbc_pl_2robbies_mustou_250504.jpg
02:44
Lavia ‘brings physicality’ to Chelsea’s midfield
nbc_pl_update_250504.jpg
11:46
PL Update: Chelsea stay in Champions League hunt
nbc_pl_chelivhl_250504.jpg
11:59
Extended HLs: Chelsea 3, Liverpool 1 Matchweek 35
nbc_pl_marescaintv_250504_copy.jpg
03:07
Maresca: Chelsea ‘deserved to win’ v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_palmercaicedo_250504.jpg
03:31
Palmer opens up on goals drought, praises Caicedo
nbc_pl_chelseapm_250504.jpg
05:54
‘Impressive’ Chelsea edge past Liverpool
nbc_pl_chegoal3v2_250504.jpg
02:22
Palmer’s penalty gives Chelsea 3-1 lead over Reds

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_pgaworksfinalrd_250507.jpg
13:42
HLs: 2025 PGA Works Collegiate Champ., Final Round
SeanWalsh-MPX.jpg
12:17
Highlights: The Creator Classic at Philly Cricket
nbc_golf_romine_250507.jpg
04:27
Winners and losers from women’s golf regionals
nbc_golf_zhangkorda_250507.jpg
05:54
Korda, Zhang look to answer questions in Jersey
tiger_site.jpg
08:24
Diaz: ‘No-limits mentality’ drove Tiger’s 2000
nbc_golf_homaintv_250507.jpg
10:09
Homa details mental tweaks: ‘Brain won’t turn off’
nbc_roto_winkerv2_250507.jpg
01:45
Winker’s injury boosts Acuna’s fantasy stock
nbc_golf_gloverintv_250507.jpg
10:24
Glover steadfast in criticism of signature events
nbc_roto_pickens_250507.jpg
01:23
Pickens trade to Cowboys boosts his fantasy stock
nbc_roto_goedert_250507.jpg
01:10
Eagles restructure Goedert’s contract for 2025
nbc_roto_pitt_250507.jpg
01:07
Falcons expect Pitts to ‘take a big jump’ in 2025
nbc_golf_jtsoundreax_250507.jpg
05:03
Thomas has his ‘swagger back’ amid hot stretch
nbc_golf_rorysoundreax_250507.jpg
07:45
New freedom could elevate McIlroy yet further
nbc_dps_pksubbaninterview_250507.jpg
17:05
Subban: NHL is at ‘highest point in a long time’
nbc_dps_gerrydulacinterview_250507.jpg
10:01
Pickens trade about ‘more than talent level’
nbc_roto_hernandez_250507.jpg
01:27
How Hernandez injury hampers Dodgers’ offense
nbc_roto_pressly_250507.jpg
01:14
Cubs could make change after Pressly’s struggles
nbc_golf_gcpodrydercupdinner_250507.jpg
05:12
DeChambeau, Koepka invited to Ryder Cup dinner
nbc_dlb_gameofbasketball_250507.jpg
13:21
NBA brings playoff drama in second round
nbc_dlb_pacerscavaliers_250507.jpg
08:19
Pacers surging after Game 2 win vs. Cavs
nbc_csu_armsteadtop5oline_250507.jpg
04:05
Armstead shares his five toughest linemen in NFL
nbc_csu_armsteadoffensivegenuises_250507.jpg
07:51
Armstead describes playing for Payton, McDaniel
knicks_celtics.jpg
01:54
Best player props for Game 2 Knicks vs. Celtics
nbc_roto_truistfirstrdleaders_250507.jpg
01:39
Truist Championship Round 1 leader best bets
nbc_roto_truistchampwinner_250507.jpg
01:29
Cantlay, Spieth worth Truist Championship bets
nbc_cyc_vueltastg4ehl_250507.jpg
23:53
Highlights: La Vuelta Femenina 2025, Stage 4
nbc_csu_georgepickenstrade_250507.jpg
15:15
Rodgers factor makes Pickens move timing confusing
nbc_roto_warriorstimberwolves_250507.jpg
01:47
Will Wolves have the edge vs. Warriors in Game 2?
mikkostarsnhl.jpg
02:09
Take Rantanen, Andersen to win Conn Smythe Trophy
nbc_roto_frenchopen_240507.jpg
01:28
Alcaraz, Sinner among 2025 French Open favorites