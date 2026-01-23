 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_260123.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Championship games
nbc_pft_coty_260123.jpg
Reviewing NFL coach of the year candidates
nbc_pft_seanmcvayv2_260123.jpg
Fatal flaws of each remaining NFL team

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_260123.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Championship games
nbc_pft_coty_260123.jpg
Reviewing NFL coach of the year candidates
nbc_pft_seanmcvayv2_260123.jpg
Fatal flaws of each remaining NFL team

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Florio: Pegula should have fired everyone

January 23, 2026 07:53 AM
Mike Florio and Michael Holley discuss the Buffalo Bills recent press conference's many angles with owner Terry Pegula and general manager Brandon Beane.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_draft_260123.jpg
05:28
PFT Draft: Show me something Championship games
nbc_pft_coty_260123.jpg
02:30
Reviewing NFL coach of the year candidates
nbc_pft_nfcchampstory_260123.jpg
11:34
How Seattle defends Rams offense is paramount
nbc_pft_drakemaye_260123.jpg
04:25
Maye faces tough Broncos defense on Sunday
nbc_pft_stidham_260123.jpg
15:59
Stidham has opportunity in high-pressure situation
nbc_pft_lamarjackson_260123.jpg
15:59
How does Minter hire impact Jackson?
nbc_pft_jesseminterravens_260123.jpg
03:33
Can Minter adjust to being an NFL head coach?
nbc_pft_jesseminter_260121.jpg
08:00
Minter fits the mold of a Ravens head coach
nbc_pft_balminter_260122.jpg
08:59
Ravens hire Chargers’ Minter as next head coach
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_260122.jpg
02:10
Top prop bets for NFL Championship Sunday
nbc_ffhh_mikemcdaniel_260122.jpg
02:45
‘Hampton to the moon’ after McDaniel to Chargers
nbc_ffhh_loveland_260122.jpg
03:56
Top fantasy questions for 2026-27 NFL season
nbc_ffhh_nfcpreview_260122.jpg
10:27
What to watch for in NFC Championship game
nbc_ffhh_afcpreview_260122.jpg
15:16
Key storylines for AFC Championship
nbc_ffhh_kevinstefanski_260122.jpg
06:17
How Stefanski hiring impacts Falcons’ offense
nbc_csu_bestbet_260122.jpg
02:39
Best bets for NFL Championship Sunday
nbc_csu_seahawkspreview_260122.jpg
16:22
NFC Championship Preview: Rams vs. Seahawks
nbc_roto_reciever_260122.jpg
02:36
JSN should be ‘clear’ favorite to lead receiving
nbc_csu_broncospreview_260122.jpg
21:06
AFC Championship Preview: Patriots vs. Broncos
nbc_roto_champ_260122.jpg
02:35
NFL Championship Sunday best bets include Stidham
nbc_roto_rams_260122.jpg
02:16
Why Seahawks defense may ‘overwhelm’ Stafford
USATSI_28035799_copy.jpg
02:01
Eyeing Patriots backfield on Championship Sunday
nbc_fnia_superbowlpredict_260122.jpg
02:45
Who will face off in Super Bowl LX?
nbc_fnia_nfcchamp_260122.jpg
04:53
Rams-Seahawks will come down to QB execution
nbc_fnia_officiating_260122.jpg
07:42
Dungy makes the argument for full-time officials
nbc_fnia_afcchamp_260122.jpg
04:05
DEN pass rush getting to Maye is key of AFC champ
nbc_fnia_billsmcdermott_260122.jpg
08:28
Dungy: Understand McDermott firing, but ‘not wise’
nbc_pft_keoncolemanV4_260122.jpg
05:13
Coleman catches stray from Pegula in presser
nbc_pft_johnharbaugh_260122.jpg
03:24
Harbaugh already making changes with Giants
nbc_pft_brandonaiyuk_260122.jpg
02:59
Unpacking situation between Aiyuk and 49ers

Latest Clips

nbc_cycling_stg3finish_260122.jpg
02:55
Highlights: Tour Down Under, Men’s Stage 3 finish
nbc_cycling_downunderstg3_260122.jpg
27:39
Highlights: Tour Down Under, Men’s Stage 3
nbc_nba_sasvsutah_260122.jpg
01:32
HLs: Fox scores 31 points as Spurs destroy Jazz
nbc_nba_embiidtripledoublev2_260122.jpg
02:01
HLs: Embiid has triple-double; 76ers beat Rockets
nbc_nba_najimarshall30v2_260122.jpg
01:53
HLs: Marshall scores season-high 30 vs. Warriors
nbc_cbb_bigtendepth_260122.jpg
02:03
Big Ten boasts depth of contenders
nbc_cbb_indosuhlcambridgeintv_260122.jpg
04:42
Highlights: Ohio State gets past Indiana
nbc_cbb_osuchatmcguffintv_260122.jpg
04:12
McGuff: Press is a big part of OSU’s identity
nbc_nba_denvswsh_260122.jpg
01:49
Highlights: Watson’s career night buries Wizards
nbc_smx_30board_260122.jpg
16:13
Supercross makes it to Congress; Tomac rolling
nbc_cbb_iowamdwhl_260122.jpg
02:14
Highlights: Iowa survives Maryland’s comeback bid
nbc_cbb_mdcomeback_260122.jpg
02:41
Maryland forces OT against all odds
nbc_golf_scottieamexopen_260122.jpg
01:30
Scheffler drains chip shot at The American Express
nbc_smx_diffeyintv_260122.jpg
05:56
Diffey hopes to see champion material from Webb
nbc_cbb_jensenbluder_260122.jpg
06:10
Bluder: Jensen has put stamp on Iowa program
nbc_cbb_clarkchat_260122.jpg
02:04
What Bluder, Boston admire about Clark
joe_mixon.jpg
01:36
Mixon can be a reliable RB in 2026 if healthy
nbc_roto_brandonaiyukv2_260122.jpg
01:39
Aiyuk’s time with 49ers appears over per GM Lynch
jk_dobbins.jpg
01:26
Dobbins should slot in as RB1 if able to return
nbc_dps_boogermcfarlandinterview_260122.jpg
17:37
Pressure is on Payton against Pats, not Stidham
nbc_dps_jayskurskiinterview_260122.jpg
09:55
Pegula’s interjection created a ‘mess’ for Beane
nbc_dps_samfortierinterview_260122.jpg
05:50
‘Players are talking’ about 49ers injury theory
nbc_roto_porterjr_260122.jpg
01:27
Porter Jr.'s injury-plagued season halted again
nbc_roto_peraltarobert_260122.jpg
02:36
Mets make big moves with Peralta and Robert
nbc_roto_bellinger_260122.jpg
01:26
Bellinger fantasy fallout following NYY reunion
nbc_roto_brown_260122.jpg
01:25
Should fantasy managers sell high on Brown?
nbc_cbb_nebvmichprev_260122.jpg
02:00
Nebraska-Michigan is a ‘heavyweight’ showdown
nbc_cbb_indvpurprevhnf_260122.jpg
01:37
Purdue’s size could spell trouble for Indiana
nbc_cbb_freshmanclasshnf_260122.jpg
01:44
Freshman have been ‘a big story’ in college hoops
nbc_cbb_cbboverview_260122.jpg
01:58
College basketball seeing ‘parity’ among top teams