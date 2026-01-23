Maye faces tough Broncos defense on Sunday

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
PFT Draft: Show me something Championship games
Reviewing NFL coach of the year candidates
How Seattle defends Rams offense is paramount
Other PFT Content
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Peacock
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
PFT Draft: Show me something Championship games
Reviewing NFL coach of the year candidates
How Seattle defends Rams offense is paramount
Other PFT Content
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Maye faces tough Broncos defense on Sunday
January 23, 2026 08:43 AM
Mike Florio and Michael Holley discuss what New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is facing on Sunday with the Denver Broncos defense on the road, highlighting what he needs to do to win.
Related Videos
05:28
PFT Draft: Show me something Championship games
02:30
Reviewing NFL coach of the year candidates
11:34
How Seattle defends Rams offense is paramount
15:59
Stidham has opportunity in high-pressure situation
15:59
How does Minter hire impact Jackson?
03:33
Can Minter adjust to being an NFL head coach?
08:00
Minter fits the mold of a Ravens head coach
16:19
Florio: Pegula should have fired everyone
08:59
Ravens hire Chargers’ Minter as next head coach
02:10
Top prop bets for NFL Championship Sunday
02:45
‘Hampton to the moon’ after McDaniel to Chargers
03:56
Top fantasy questions for 2026-27 NFL season
10:27
What to watch for in NFC Championship game
15:16
Key storylines for AFC Championship
06:17
How Stefanski hiring impacts Falcons’ offense
02:39
Best bets for NFL Championship Sunday
16:22
NFC Championship Preview: Rams vs. Seahawks
02:36
JSN should be ‘clear’ favorite to lead receiving
21:06
AFC Championship Preview: Patriots vs. Broncos
02:35
NFL Championship Sunday best bets include Stidham
02:16
Why Seahawks defense may ‘overwhelm’ Stafford
02:01
Eyeing Patriots backfield on Championship Sunday
02:45
Who will face off in Super Bowl LX?
04:53
Rams-Seahawks will come down to QB execution
07:42
Dungy makes the argument for full-time officials
04:05
DEN pass rush getting to Maye is key of AFC champ
08:28
Dungy: Understand McDermott firing, but ‘not wise’
05:13
Coleman catches stray from Pegula in presser
03:24
Harbaugh already making changes with Giants
02:59
Unpacking situation between Aiyuk and 49ers
Latest Clips
02:55
Highlights: Tour Down Under, Men’s Stage 3 finish
27:39
Highlights: Tour Down Under, Men’s Stage 3
01:32
HLs: Fox scores 31 points as Spurs destroy Jazz
02:01
HLs: Embiid has triple-double; 76ers beat Rockets
01:53
HLs: Marshall scores season-high 30 vs. Warriors
02:03
Big Ten boasts depth of contenders
04:42
Highlights: Ohio State gets past Indiana
04:12
McGuff: Press is a big part of OSU’s identity
01:49
Highlights: Watson’s career night buries Wizards
16:13
Supercross makes it to Congress; Tomac rolling
02:14
Highlights: Iowa survives Maryland’s comeback bid
02:41
Maryland forces OT against all odds
01:30
Scheffler drains chip shot at The American Express
05:56
Diffey hopes to see champion material from Webb
06:10
Bluder: Jensen has put stamp on Iowa program
02:04
What Bluder, Boston admire about Clark
01:36
Mixon can be a reliable RB in 2026 if healthy
01:39
Aiyuk’s time with 49ers appears over per GM Lynch
01:26
Dobbins should slot in as RB1 if able to return
17:37
Pressure is on Payton against Pats, not Stidham
09:55
Pegula’s interjection created a ‘mess’ for Beane
05:50
‘Players are talking’ about 49ers injury theory
01:27
Porter Jr.'s injury-plagued season halted again
02:36
Mets make big moves with Peralta and Robert
01:26
Bellinger fantasy fallout following NYY reunion
01:25
Should fantasy managers sell high on Brown?
02:00
Nebraska-Michigan is a ‘heavyweight’ showdown
01:37
Purdue’s size could spell trouble for Indiana
01:44
Freshman have been ‘a big story’ in college hoops
01:58
College basketball seeing ‘parity’ among top teams
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue