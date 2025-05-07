 Skip navigation
All Scores
How to watch Wolves vs Brighton live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published May 7, 2025 12:52 PM

Wolverhampton Wanderers look to bounce back from their first loss since March when Brighton and Hove Albion visit the Molineux Stadium on Saturday.

Wolves lost time out to Man City, ending a six-match Premier League winning streak under Vitor Pereira, propelling the one-time relegation candidate into a comfortable 13th-place position on the Premier League table.

WATCH — Wolves v Brighton

Brighton can still reach Europe with a good finish to the season, but Fabian Hurzeler’s team have slipped a bit down the stretch.

The Seagulls’ 52 points are one behind eighth on the table, a spot which would likely be good enough for a berth in the Conference League, but they’ve won just once since March 15 and need to get points from remaining matches against Wolves, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur.

For live updates and highlights throughout Wolves vs Brighton, check out PST’s live blog coverage below…

How to watch Wolves vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday
Venue: Molineux Stadium. — Wolverhampton
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Wolves team news, focus

OUT: Sam Johnstone (muscular), Yerson Mosquera (knee), Enso Medina (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Leon Chiwome (knee - out for season) | QUESTIONABLE: Jorgen Strand Larsen (groin)

Brighton team news, focus

OUT: Ferdi Kadioglu (toe), Georginio Rutter (ankle), James Milner (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Solly March (knee), Kaoru Mitoma (calf)

Wolves vs Brighton prediction

This could go in any direction, as both teams can produce scintillating passages of play. Look for both to score, and for the Molineux to stop Brighton from ending on the right foot. Wolves 1-1 Brighton.