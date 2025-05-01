How to watch Brighton vs Newcastle live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Brighton and Newcastle meet at the Amex on Sunday aiming to cement their European hopes.

WATCH — Brighton v Newcastle

Brighton scored twice late on at home against West Ham last weekend to seal a dramatic 3-2 win which was huge for them in their quest for European qualification. That was the first win in six for Fabian Hurzeler’s side and the German coach was emotional on the sidelines as he celebrated the victory. The Seagulls are in the hunt for an eighth-place finish which would almost certainly secure European football for next season.

Newcastle are in even better form, winning six of their last seven in the Premier League as they thumped Ipswich Town 3-0 at home last weekend. For that win against Ipswich Eddie Howe returned to the sidelines as he continues to recover from pneumonia. Newcastle are right in the mix of the intense scrap for Champions League qualification and after this game against Brighton they host Chelsea and Everton and also head to Arsenal.

How to watch Brighton vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday (May 4)

Venue: Amex Stadium — Brighton

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Stream live on NBC.com

Brighton team news, focus

Van Hecke is back fit which is huge for Brighton’s defense, while Hurzeler has so many attacking options to choose from and Mitoma jumped off the bench to spark their comeback win last weekend. Baleba and Ayari both whipped in stunning strikes from distance in that big win so Newcastle will be wary of giving them too much space outside the box.

OUT: Ferdi Kadioglu (toe), Georginio Rutter (ankle), Jason Steele (shoulder), James Milner (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Adam Webster (thigh)

Newcastle team news, focus

Joelinton being out in midfield is a blow for Newcastle as the balance he provides alongside Tonali and Guimaraes is so important to their high-energy approach. Joe Willock is likely to start in midfield in Joelinton’s place, while Sven Botman came off the bench against Ipswich last weekend after a long spell out through injury and the center back is pushing for a start.

OUT: Joelinton (knee), Matt Targett (hamstring), Lewis Hall (foot - out for season), Jamaal Lascelles (knee)

Brighton vs Newcastle prediction

This feels like it could be a fun one as both teams know they need to win to boost their European hopes and their default setting is to attack and entertain. Brighton 2-2 Newcastle.