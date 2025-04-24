How to watch Brighton vs West Ham live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

After winning just three of his first 13 games as West Ham manager, perhaps Graham Potter will have better luck back in a place where he had so much success, Brighton, when he returns to Amex Stadium on Saturday (10 am ET).

WATCH LIVE – Brighton vs West Ham

West Ham’s results since Potter arrived on Jan. 9 (3W-4D-6L) put them 17th in the Premier League form table, which is exactly where the Hammers currently reside in the overall table with five games left to play. It’s been a miserable season for West Ham, first under Julen Lopetegui and still now under Potter, without many, if any, silver linings. 5th-fewest goals scored (37 in 33 games), 5th-most goals conceded (55), 4th-worst goal difference (-18) and 4th from bottom in the table — that about sums it up, not to mention the current six-game winless skid.

Though Brighton sit in the top half of the table (10th, two points above Brentford), things aren’t much better at present for the Seagulls. Five games without a win, 13 goals conceded in that time and a player sent off in two of their last three games (leading scorer Joao Pedro is suspended on Saturday after kicking out at Brentford defender Nathan Collins in a 4-2 loss last weekend). Center back Jan Paul van Hecke, along with six other first-team regulars, is also set to miss the game against West Ham after he was stretchered off with a head injury in the final seconds of the defeat to Brentford, leaving first-year boss Fabian Hurzler short on both quality and depth. Brighton have endured winless runs of four, five and eight games at different times this season, leading to one or two questions about Hurzler’s position this summer.

How to watch Brighton vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10 am ET Saturday

Venue: Amex Stadium — Brighton

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Watch live on Peacock Premium

Brighton team news

OUT: Joao Pedro (suspension), Jan Paul van Hecke (head), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe), Georginio Rutter (ankle), Adam Webster (thigh), Tariq Lamptey (ankle), Igor Julio (hamstring), Joel Veltman (ankle), Jason Steele (shoulder), James Milner (thigh)

West Ham team news

OUT: Evan Ferguson (loan - parent club), Michail Antonio (MORE), Crysencio Summerville (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Edson Alvarez (lower back), Aaron Cresswell (muscular), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (foot)

Brighton vs West Ham prediction

A set-piece goal (or two) for West Ham before a furious, late comeback by the hosts falls just short. Brighton 1-2 West Ham.