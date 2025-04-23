How to watch Newcastle vs Ipswich live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Ipswich Town could be relegated by the end of their game with Newcastle United on Saturday even if they manage to knock off the hosts at St. James’ Park.

The Tractor Boys’ 21 points are 15 behind 17th-place West Ham, who also play at 10am ET Saturday. With just 15 points available to Kieran McKenna’s men, there’s zero margin for error.

Will it happen Saturday?

The host Magpies seek to get their top-five plans on track when they welcome the Tractor Boys to town, having gone from red-hot team to soundly-beaten as their unrotated side was smacked in the second half against Aston Villa at Villa Park.

They still control their destiny, in fifth place with 59 points. That’s two points shy of third-place Man City and two ahead of both Chelsea and Aston Villa. Newcastle play Chelsea on May 11, and will want to make as much distance as possible via matches like Saturday’s against Ipswich.

For live updates and highlights throughout Newcastle vs Ipswich, check out PST’s live blog coverage below…

How to watch Newcastle vs Ipswich live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: St. James’ Park — Newcastle-upon-Tyne

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Newcastle United team news, focus

OUT: Lewis Hall (foot - out for season), Jamaal Lascelles (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Fabian Schar (thigh), Sven Botman (knee)

Ipswich Town team news, focus

OUT: Leif Davis (suspension), Omari Hutchinson (hamstring), Jaden Philogene-Bidace (knee), Kalvin Phillips (achilles), Arijanet Muric (shoulder), Sammi Szmodics (ankle), Wes Burns (knee), Chiedozie Ogbene (achilles - out for season) | QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Broadhead (thigh), Conor Townsend (thigh)

Newcastle vs Ipswich prediction

The Magpies thumped Ipswich 4-0 at Portman Road in December. That and their loss to Villa means there’s zero chance they aren’t amped for this return fixture. Alexander Isak hit a hat trick at Ipswich and he’s likely to be raring to go after a quiet match against the Villans. Newcastle 3-1 Ipswich Town.