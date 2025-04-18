 Skip navigation
Top News

RBC Heritage 2025 - Round One
RBC Heritage 2025: Third-round tee times, pairings at Harbour Town
Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 - Round Two
Joel Dahmen sets 36-hole scoring record, leads big at Corales Puntacana
RBC Heritage 2025 - Round Two
Justin Thomas makes two late birdies to restore RBC Heritage lead entering weekend

Top Clips

sw_kim_site.jpg
Highlights: RBC Heritage 2025, Round 2
nbc_golf_jtinterview_250418.jpg
Thomas follows up course record with 36-hole lead
nbc_roto_cristophersanchez_250418.jpg
Sanchez cementing himself as one of MLB’s best

Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. suspended 1 game following ejection, violation of social media policy

  
Published April 18, 2025 07:32 PM
Rice's breakout for Yankees is 'very legitimate'
April 15, 2025 01:48 PM
Eric Samulski unpacks the numbers from the New York Yankees second-year breakout star Ben Rice, who's off to a hot start and looks to be a valuable fantasy asset for the foreseeable future.

TAMPA, Fla. — New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. was suspended for one game and fined by Major League Baseball on Friday following his ejection during a game at the Tampa Bay Rays and violation of MLB’s social media policy.

MLB senior vice president of on-field operations Michael Hill announced the decision.

Chisholm appealed, delaying any penalties until after a resolution. He was in the starting lineup for the second game of the four-game series.

Chisholm was ejected in the seventh inning on Thursday night by plate umpire John Bacon when Chisholm argued after a called third strike on a full-count pitch from Mason Montgomery that appeared low. It was his fifth career ejection and first with the Yankees.

Chisholm then posted on his X account, “Not even ... close!!!!!” with a profanity mixed in, then deleted the post.

MLB’s regulations ban the use of electronic devices during games. The social media policy prohibits “displaying or transmitting content that questions the impartiality of or otherwise denigrates a major league umpire.”

“I didn’t think before I had anything that I said was ejectable but after probably,” Chisholm said after the game. “I’m a competitor, so when I go out there and I feel like I’m right and you’re saying something to me that I think doesn’t make sense, I’m going to get fired up and be upset.

“I lost my emotions. I lost my cool,” he added. “I got to be better than that. ... I’m definitely mad at myself for losing my cool.”