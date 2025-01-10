How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live: Spanish Super Cup final stream link, team news, prediction

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_rtf_bluebloodscfpsemi_250108.jpg
How to Watch Texas vs. Ohio State in Cotton Bowl: Start Time, Game Preview, TV info for Today’s CFP Semifinal
World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Yankees - Game 4
Yankees fans who interfered with Mookie Betts during World Series banned from all MLB games
MLB: Miami Marlins at Toronto Blue Jays
Guerrero agrees to $28.5M and Valdez to $18M; Tucker tops arbitration 17 requests at $17.5M

Top Clips

nbc_golf_zachjohnsonintv_250110.jpg
Johnson ‘keeping it really simple’ at Sony Open
nbc_bwoa_kwitypayev2_250110.jpg
Paye wants to ‘put Liberia in the spotlight’
nbc_cfb_hcti_ep5clipv2_250110.jpg
‘Misfit’ mindset got Freeman, Irish to title game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_rtf_bluebloodscfpsemi_250108.jpg
How to Watch Texas vs. Ohio State in Cotton Bowl: Start Time, Game Preview, TV info for Today’s CFP Semifinal
World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Yankees - Game 4
Yankees fans who interfered with Mookie Betts during World Series banned from all MLB games
MLB: Miami Marlins at Toronto Blue Jays
Guerrero agrees to $28.5M and Valdez to $18M; Tucker tops arbitration 17 requests at $17.5M

Top Clips

nbc_golf_zachjohnsonintv_250110.jpg
Johnson ‘keeping it really simple’ at Sony Open
nbc_bwoa_kwitypayev2_250110.jpg
Paye wants to ‘put Liberia in the spotlight’
nbc_cfb_hcti_ep5clipv2_250110.jpg
‘Misfit’ mindset got Freeman, Irish to title game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live: Spanish Super Cup final stream link, team news, prediction

  
Published January 10, 2025 07:38 AM

El Clasico is taking over the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia, as bitter rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid are now both through to Sunday’s final.

MORE — Moyes in talks over Everton return | West Ham fire Lopetegui, hire Potter

The stars were out in the semifinals, to set up the dream final everyone around the world wants to see. Homegrown heroes Gavi and Lamine Yamal each scored a goal in Barcelona’s 2-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday, and Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo each got on the scoresheet in Real Madrid’s 3-0 triumph against Mallorca on Thursday.

Barcelona were 4-0 victors at the Bernabeu when the sides faced off in the first meet this season back in October. November and December quickly turned unkind to Barcelona, though, as they have since gone on to win just two of their last eight league games and slipped from 1st in the table (6 points clear), to 3rd (5 points behind). Barcelona’s losses have been Real Madrid’s gains, with Carlo Ancelotti’s side aiming for back-to-back titles and three in the last four seasons.

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid Super Cup final live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2 pm ET Sunday (January 12)
Venue: King Abdullah Sports City — Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Streaming: ESPN+

Barcelona team news, focus

OUT: Andreas Christensen (achilles), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (knee), Marc Bernal (knee)

Real Madrid team news, focus

OUT: Dani Carvajal (knee), Eder Militao (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Aurelien Tchouameni (head - injured in semifinal)

Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction

Barcelona should have a lot of joy in attack if Dani Ceballos is really the answer to, who’s up next at center back? But the same can be said for Mbappe, Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo as the new Galacticos begin to gel together. Form and motivation both favor Real Madrid, so for that reason… Barcelona 1-3 Real Madrid.