How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live: Spanish Super Cup final stream link, team news, prediction

El Clasico is taking over the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia, as bitter rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid are now both through to Sunday’s final.

MORE — Moyes in talks over Everton return | West Ham fire Lopetegui, hire Potter

The stars were out in the semifinals, to set up the dream final everyone around the world wants to see. Homegrown heroes Gavi and Lamine Yamal each scored a goal in Barcelona’s 2-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday, and Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo each got on the scoresheet in Real Madrid’s 3-0 triumph against Mallorca on Thursday.

Barcelona were 4-0 victors at the Bernabeu when the sides faced off in the first meet this season back in October. November and December quickly turned unkind to Barcelona, though, as they have since gone on to win just two of their last eight league games and slipped from 1st in the table (6 points clear), to 3rd (5 points behind). Barcelona’s losses have been Real Madrid’s gains, with Carlo Ancelotti’s side aiming for back-to-back titles and three in the last four seasons.

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid Super Cup final live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2 pm ET Sunday (January 12)

Venue: King Abdullah Sports City — Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Streaming: ESPN+

Barcelona team news, focus

OUT: Andreas Christensen (achilles), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (knee), Marc Bernal (knee)

Real Madrid team news, focus

OUT: Dani Carvajal (knee), Eder Militao (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Aurelien Tchouameni (head - injured in semifinal)

Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction

Barcelona should have a lot of joy in attack if Dani Ceballos is really the answer to, who’s up next at center back? But the same can be said for Mbappe, Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo as the new Galacticos begin to gel together. Form and motivation both favor Real Madrid, so for that reason… Barcelona 1-3 Real Madrid.