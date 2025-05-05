 Skip navigation
Top News

Tennis: BNP Paribas Open-Day 6
French Open 2025: Iva Jovic and Emilio Nava earn USTA wild-card entries
NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400
New week presents new chance for Ryan Blaney after another disappointment
Valspar Championship 2025 - Round Two
RBC Canadian Open officials say they are expecting two pro debuts this summer

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cpnf_postgame_250505.jpg
Forest’s Champions League hopes dealt major blow
nbc_pl_cpnf_murillogoal_250505.jpg
Murillo’s flick brings Forest level against Palace
nbc_pl_cpnfo_ezegoal_250505.jpg
Eze’s penalty gives Palace 1-0 lead over Forest

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Aina, Nuno react to Forest's draw with Palace

May 5, 2025 05:50 PM
Nottingham Forest's Ola Aina and manager Nuno Espirito Santo speak to the media following their 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_tigerchampstour_250505.jpg
01:43
Champions Tour pres: We’ll be ready if Tiger joins
nbc_golf_roundtableryu_250505.jpg
11:12
Ryu gets ‘shot of confidence’ with bounceback win
nbc_dps_dponjamesharden_250505.jpg
12:18
Harden’s legacy complicated by Game 7 ‘no-shows’
nbc_dps_dpongreggpopovich_250505.jpg
06:31
Popovich stepping down as head coach of Spurs
nbc_roto_mattstafford_250505.jpg
01:18
How much longer will QB Stafford play for Rams?
nbc_golf_roundtable2_250505.jpg
08:37
Roundtable: Pace, Trump’s Open wish, grilling Lav
nbc_roto_waivertargets_250505.jpg
01:41
Add Orioles’ Mayo, Athletics’ Hoglund in fantasy
nbc_golf_roundtable1_250505.jpg
08:43
Roundtable: Scottie rout, Bryson wins, Spieth PGA?
nbc_roto_tankdellv2_250505.jpg
01:22
Fantasy implications of Dell likely missing season
nbc_roto_casas_250505.jpg
01:33
What Casas’ injury means for Red Sox at first base
nbc_roto_burnesv2_250505.jpg
01:32
Burnes nursing shoulder injury amid slow start
nbc_roto_buehleril_250505.jpg
01:29
Buehler placed on 15-day IL with shoulder injury
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250505.jpg
01:08
How Scheffler lapped The CJ Cup Byron Nelson field
nbc_dlb_gswvhoureax_250505.jpg
07:51
Hield leads Warriors to Game 7 win over Rockets
nbc_csu_lynchint_250505.jpg
13:04
49ers’ Lynch goes behind teambuilding curtain
nbc_roto_parlaynuggetsthunder_250505.jpg
02:23
Porter Jr., Williams props worth betting in Game 1
nbc_csu_draftkings_250505.jpg
02:57
Who has best odds to win NFL DROY?
nbc_csu_goldenpackers_250505.jpg
03:15
Packers hope Golden can become their ‘marquee’ WR
nbc_dps_jimjacksonintv_250505.jpg
19:12
Jackson: Nuggets have great chance against Thunder
nbc_cyc_vueltastg2ehl_250505.jpg
18:56
Highlights: La Vuelta Femenina 2025, Stage 2
nbc_roto_warriorstwovles_250505.jpg
02:13
How Game 1 affects T-Wolves-Warriors series price
nbc_roto_thundernuggets_250505.jpg
02:23
How much can Nuggets ‘test’ OKC in semifinals?
nbc_roto_nykbosprops_250505.jpg
01:57
Knicks-Celtics Game 1 props: Hart, Pritchard loom
nbc_roto_interbarca_250505.jpg
01:36
Barcelona in ‘great buy-low spot’ vs. Inter Milan
lukalakersespn.jpg
14:01
MacMahon: Luka committed to winning in Los Angeles
nbc_csu_sandersgabriel_250405.jpg
04:29
Gabriel is small, but he has great physical tools
nbc_csu_cartersimms11_250405.jpg
15:21
Simms gives play-by-play of family’s No. 11 debate
nbc_cbb_rutharpercomp_250505.jpg
03:52
Harper’s top moments from Rutgers’ 2024-25 season
nbc_cbb_rutbaileycomp_250505.jpg
03:44
Bailey’s top moments from Rutgers’ 2024-25 season
nbc_roto_indcle_250505.jpg
02:08
Lean Pacers, Over in Game 2 against Cavaliers