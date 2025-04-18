 Skip navigation
Joel Dahmen sets 36-hole scoring record, leads big at Corales Puntacana

  
Published April 18, 2025 07:49 PM

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic — Joel Dahmen played bogey-free for the second straight day for a 6-under 66 to set the 36-hole record at the Corales Puntacana Championship and build a four-shot lead going into the weekend at the site of his only PGA Tour victory.

Dahmen won the tournament in 2021, and another victory would be a boost. It won’t get him into the Masters next year, but Dahmen narrowly kept his PGA Tour card last year and winning is worth a two-year exemption.

Michael Thorbjornsen, the Stanford alum who earned a card through the PGA Tour University ranking, matched his career best with a 63 and was four shots behind along with Garrick Higgo (68) and Charley Hoffman (66).

Dahmen, the only player without a bogey on his card this week on the Corales course, was at 16-under 128 to set the tournament record through two rounds. It’s also his career low.

Among those making the cut at 3-under 141 was Ben Polland, who next week defends his title in the PGA Professional Championship.