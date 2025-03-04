Real Madrid 2-1 Atletico Madrid: Hosts take slim first leg advantage

Brahim Diaz and Rodrygo scored splendid goals as Real Madrid outlasted Atletico Madrid 2-1 in the first leg of the Madrid derby rivals’ UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie on Tuesday.

The Bernabeu saw Real take a fourth-minute lead before Julian Alvarez’s golazo leveled the score only for Diaz to break the deadlock early in the second half.

Champions mettle the difference at the Bernabeu

This tie is still there for both sides, of course, but this was a day of difference makers and Real Madrid managed this game by scoring twice compared to Atleti’s single banger. No Jude Bellingham and still without Dani Carvajal — a Ballon d’Or finalist — and Eder Militato, Real showed its experience in a game with less than a single combined expected goal. There are often fine margins at this stage of the competition and Real found a way to win on a day that neither Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior managed a total of four shots between them.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid player ratings

How about a borderline Man of the Match showing from (checks notes) right back Fede Valverde. One of the best players in the world showed his versatility with an assist while wearing the arm band. Former Man City man Diaz was fantastic in the win on the other side of the pitch, while Atleti’s top performers were up top in Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid player ratings (from fotmob.com) Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid player ratings (from fotmob.com)

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid final score: 2-1

Rodrygo 4', Julian Alvarez 32', Brahim Diaz 55'

Real Madrid live updates — By Nick Mendola

Full time — Real Madrid 2-1 Atletico Madrid

Still in the balance late

All three of the goals have defied expected goals, as there’s been real quality on display in Madrid.

Into the 84th minute here with Angel Correa, Conor Gallagher, and Alexander Sorloth among the Atleti subs introduced this half in a bid to find an equalizer and more.

Brahim Diaz goal — Real Madrid 2-1 Atletico Madrid (55th minute)

Oh, that’s a precision strike.

Good quick passing on the left flank finds Brahim Diaz outside the box, 1v1 with Jose Angel Gimenez.

Diaz shakes his hips a few times and then nudges past Gimenez, no small feat, before snapping the ball home to restore Real’s lead.

Brahim Díaz puts on his dancing shoes and slots it into the corner for Real Madrid 🤌

Julian Alvarez wonder goal! — Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid (32nd minute)

He’s a man on fire. WHAT a goal from Julian Alvarez.

His seventh Champions League goal of the season is a brilliant one, as the Man City export is up to 22 on the season.

Few look as good as this one, as Alvarez comes from the right and swirls a vicious shot around a flying Thibaut Courtois, slapping the far post and nestling in the side netting.

Oooh. Sweet stuff. And we’re level.

Julián Álvarez delivers an absolute GOLAZO to bring Atlético level ☄️

Some slick football on display

The quality up-and-down the rosters of both of these sides has led to some serious moments of technical beauty, and a real nice watch.

Real still on the front foot, but Atleti proving to be adept and ready to counter.

Fede Valverde saved a goal in the 27th minute as it could really be 1-1.

Rodrygo goal — Real Madrid 1-0 Atletico Madrid (4th minute)

Fede Valverde sends a perfect pass behind the outside back, where Rodrygo takes the ball and brings it onto his favored foot for a fine finish.

Fine may be an understatement. Scorch marks.

Rodrygo STUNS Atlético Madrid with a beautifully timed run and finish in under 5 minutes 🤯

Atletico Madrid lineup

Oblak, Gimenez, Llorente, Lenglet, Galan, De Paul, Barrios, Lino, Simeone, Griezmann, Alvarez

Real Madrid lineup

Courtois, Valverde, Asencio, Rudiger, Mendy, Tchouameni, Camavinga, Diaz, Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid preview — By Andy Edwards

Real Madrid, the reigning European champions, earned their way into the round of 16 by beating Premier League side Manchester City 6-3 on aggregate in the playoff round after a subpar (by their standards) saw them finish 11th (out of 36) in the brand new league phase format. Atletico Madrid, by comparison, finished 5th and earned a bye from the first knockout round.

The Madrid rivals have already played twice in La Liga this season, with both games ending in a 1-1 draw and the home side coming back from a goal down to equalize on both occasions. Back in September, Angel Correa rescued a point for Atleti with a 95th-minute equalizer after Eder Militao, who is out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL suffered in November, opened the scoring. Then in February, Julian Alvarez scored from the penalty spot but Kylian Mbappe bagged his first goal in the Madrid derby to earn a point.

Real Madrid team news, focus

OUT: Jude Bellingham (suspension - yellow card accumulation), Eder Militao (torn ACL), Dani Carvajal (torn ACL), Dani Ceballos (hamstring), Jesus Vallejo (thigh)

Atletico Madrid team news, focus

OUT: Koke (muscular) | QUESTIONABLE: Cesar Azpilicueta (undisclosed)

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid prediction

Jude Bellingham being suspended (yellow card accumulation) would be a debilitating blow to just about any side in the world, but for Real it likely means they will lean even more heavily into a counter-attacking approach, which suits their personnel to a T. The only problem is, Diego Simeone’s side wants to do the exact same thing. It is little wonder they have played to a pair of stalemates already this season, and you should be surprised if they do so again. Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid.

