 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: USA TODAY
Serena Williams says she is not coming back to tennis
NHL: Dallas Stars at New York Rangers
Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin is likely out for the rest of the NHL season with a torn ACL
MLB: Wildcard-San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs
Cease’s $210 million deal with Blue Jays includes $64 million in deferred money payable through 2046

Top Clips

nbc_nba_indydenver_251203(1).jpg
Highlights: Murray drops 52, Nuggets beat Pacers
nbc_nba_mildetroit_251203.jpg
HLs: Bucks rally past Pistons without Giannis
nbc_nba_housac_251203(1).jpg
Highlights: Rockets throttle Kings at home

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: USA TODAY
Serena Williams says she is not coming back to tennis
NHL: Dallas Stars at New York Rangers
Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin is likely out for the rest of the NHL season with a torn ACL
MLB: Wildcard-San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs
Cease’s $210 million deal with Blue Jays includes $64 million in deferred money payable through 2046

Top Clips

nbc_nba_indydenver_251203(1).jpg
Highlights: Murray drops 52, Nuggets beat Pacers
nbc_nba_mildetroit_251203.jpg
HLs: Bucks rally past Pistons without Giannis
nbc_nba_housac_251203(1).jpg
Highlights: Rockets throttle Kings at home

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

How to watch Bournemouth vs Chelsea live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published December 4, 2025 05:17 AM

Chelsea head to out of form Bournemouth on Saturday aiming to get their Premier League title bid back on track.

WATCH — Bournemouth v Chelsea

Enzo Maresca’s side were well off the pace on Wednesday as they lost 3-1 at Leeds United as they slipped nine points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal. The performance was a real surprise given Chelsea’s recent displays, especially as they had drawn with Arsenal a few days earlier and could’ve easily won despite being down a player for over half the game.

Bournemouth have lost four of their last five and are winless in that run, as Andoni Iraola’s side lost 1-0 at home to Everton in midweek. The Cherries are staying in most games but are making defensive mistakes at one end and not being clinical enough at the other end. Not a great combo.

For live updates and highlights throughout Bournemouth vs Chelsea, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (December 6)
Venue: Vitality Stadium — Bournemouth, Dorset
TV Channel: NBCSN
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Bournemouth team news, focus

Antoine Semenyo continues to be Bournemouth’s main spark in attack but his future remains uncertain given reports over a release clause being active in January. Lewis Cook and Tyler Adams are out suspended but David Brooks and Marcos Senesi are back from suspension. Ryan Christie and Ben Gannon-Doak remain out injured. Iraola may look to start Enes Unal in this one with Marcus Tavernier and Evanilson also pushing to come back in to the starting lineup.

Chelsea team news, focus

Cole Palmer made his eagerly anticipated return from injury at Leeds in midweek (he should have scored) and he should start this game. Enzo Maresca is rotating his lineup a lot and the likes of Liam Delap, Estevao and Jamie Gittens struggled at Leeds in midweek so Pedro Neto and Alejandro Garnacho should start out wide with Reece James and Malo Gusto coming back in after being rested. Romeo Lavia remains out injured, while Moises Caicedo is still suspended so James should start in central midfield.

Bournemouth vs Chelsea prediction

This feels like Chelsea will get back on track in a big way and prove that their midweek slip up at Leeds was a blip. Bournemouth 1-3 Chelsea.