How to watch Bournemouth vs Chelsea live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Chelsea head to out of form Bournemouth on Saturday aiming to get their Premier League title bid back on track.

Enzo Maresca’s side were well off the pace on Wednesday as they lost 3-1 at Leeds United as they slipped nine points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal. The performance was a real surprise given Chelsea’s recent displays, especially as they had drawn with Arsenal a few days earlier and could’ve easily won despite being down a player for over half the game.

Bournemouth have lost four of their last five and are winless in that run, as Andoni Iraola’s side lost 1-0 at home to Everton in midweek. The Cherries are staying in most games but are making defensive mistakes at one end and not being clinical enough at the other end. Not a great combo.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (December 6)

Venue: Vitality Stadium — Bournemouth, Dorset

TV Channel: NBCSN

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Bournemouth team news, focus

Antoine Semenyo continues to be Bournemouth’s main spark in attack but his future remains uncertain given reports over a release clause being active in January. Lewis Cook and Tyler Adams are out suspended but David Brooks and Marcos Senesi are back from suspension. Ryan Christie and Ben Gannon-Doak remain out injured. Iraola may look to start Enes Unal in this one with Marcus Tavernier and Evanilson also pushing to come back in to the starting lineup.

Chelsea team news, focus

Cole Palmer made his eagerly anticipated return from injury at Leeds in midweek (he should have scored) and he should start this game. Enzo Maresca is rotating his lineup a lot and the likes of Liam Delap, Estevao and Jamie Gittens struggled at Leeds in midweek so Pedro Neto and Alejandro Garnacho should start out wide with Reece James and Malo Gusto coming back in after being rested. Romeo Lavia remains out injured, while Moises Caicedo is still suspended so James should start in central midfield.

Bournemouth vs Chelsea prediction

This feels like Chelsea will get back on track in a big way and prove that their midweek slip up at Leeds was a blip. Bournemouth 1-3 Chelsea.