How to watch Bournemouth vs Everton live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Bournemouth are without a win in four games as they host Everton on Tuesday.

Andoni Iraola’s side have lost three of their last four, including a disappointing 3-2 defeat at Sunderland on Saturday after leading 2-0 in the first half. The Cherries have started to concede plenty of goals and they have been involved in lots wild encounters and haven’t been clinical enough in attack.

Everton were hammered 4-1 at home by Newcastle on Saturday, which was a big blow for David Moyes’ side after their impressive win at Manchester United earlier last week. The Toffees are a little inconsistent but they will be dangerous in this game as they look to bounce back.

For live updates and highlights throughout Bournemouth vs Everton, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET Tuesday (December 2)

Venue: Vitality Stadium — Bournemouth

Bournemouth team news, focus

Ben Gannon-Doak, Ryan Christie and Justin Kluivert remain out, which is stopping Iraola from some much-needed rotation in midfield and attacking areas as his high-pressing tactics take their roll on his squad. Bournemouth create so many great chances each game and some better finishing would see them up near the top four.

Everton team news, focus

Idrissa Gueye remains out with a suspension after his bizarre red card at Man United, while Jarrad Branthwaite, Nathan Patterson and Seamus Coleman are out as Moyes is down to the bare bones in defense. Thierno Barry keeps working hard up top but the goals aren’t coming, so perhaps Beto will be handed a start?

Bournemouth vs Everton prediction

This feels like it could be a thriller and Bournemouth will finally get their win. Bournemouth 3-2 Everton.