How to watch Sunderland vs Bournemouth live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Surprising Sunderland look to grab a first win in four Premier League outings when they host a Bournemouth side in the same spot heading into Saturday’s match at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats’ four-match Premier League unbeaten run has turned into a three-match winless streak when they lost 1-0 at Fulham in Week 12.

Their 19 points still have Regis Le Bris’ newly-promoted side in seventh place, as close to second as they are to 14th. But life in a relegation fight is still just a losing skid away despite Le Bris’ incredible work with his team.

WATCH — Sunderland v Bournemouth

Bournemouth’s early-season success was less of a surprise, and Andoni Iraola’s men only trail Sunderland via goal differential.

They lost away to Man City and Aston Villa — no real shame in that — but last week’s 2-2 home draw with West Ham saw a couple of mistakes and a lack of clinical finishing keep them from three points.

A good performance here would likely set right the worries of many Cherries supporters.

For live updates and highlights throughout Sunderland vs Bournemouth, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Sunderland vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: Stadium of Light — Sunderland

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Sunderland team news, focus

OUT: Habib Diarra (groin), Aji Alese (shoulder)

Bournemouth team news, focus

OUT: Justin Kluivert (adductor), Ben Gannon-Doak (hamstring), Matai Akinmboni (muscular) | QUESTIONABLE: Antoine Semenyo (leg)

Sunderland vs Bournemouth prediction

Regis Le Bris and Andoni Iraola may well be the newest wizards of the Premier League management group, and how they approach this game will be interesting thanks to an improved bill of health for Sunderland and questions over Antoine Semenyo’s status for the Bournemouth. It’s fair to expect a tight one here. Sunderland 1-1 Bournemouth.