How to watch Everton vs Newcastle live: Stream link, TV channel, prediction, team news

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys
Matthew Berry’s 10 Facts You Need To Know Before Week 13 of 2025 season
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams
Rams vs. Panthers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/fa4843f/2147483647/strip/false/crop/1920x1080+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F60%2F27%2F80dd98e149f8af24f3f20bbdc222%2Foptum-golf-channel-games-1920x1080.png
Optum Golf Channel Games: Teams, format and how to watch on TV and in person
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pft_burrowconvo_251126.jpg
Is Burrow taking too big a risk by playing?
nbc_pft_4thdown_251126.jpg
Are too many coaches going for it on 4th down?
nbc_pft_jamarrchase_251126.jpg
Unpacking Chase’s comments after spitting incident

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys
Matthew Berry’s 10 Facts You Need To Know Before Week 13 of 2025 season
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams
Rams vs. Panthers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/fa4843f/2147483647/strip/false/crop/1920x1080+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F60%2F27%2F80dd98e149f8af24f3f20bbdc222%2Foptum-golf-channel-games-1920x1080.png
Optum Golf Channel Games: Teams, format and how to watch on TV and in person
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pft_burrowconvo_251126.jpg
Is Burrow taking too big a risk by playing?
nbc_pft_4thdown_251126.jpg
Are too many coaches going for it on 4th down?
nbc_pft_jamarrchase_251126.jpg
Unpacking Chase’s comments after spitting incident

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

How to watch Everton vs Newcastle live: Stream link, TV channel, prediction, team news

  
Published November 26, 2025 08:03 AM

Everton seek to run their Premier League unbeaten streak to four when they host inconsistent and weary Newcastle United at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday.

The Toffees have kept Premier League foes off the board for 244-straight minutes, a mark made more impressive by the final 61 minutes of that stretch occurring with 10 men at Old Trafford thanks to Idrissa Gana Gueye’s slap of a teammate.

WATCH — Everton v Newcastle

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle have some obstacles to overcome should they want to win a second-straight Premier League match, namely their poor away form.

The Magpies are 8W-3L at St. James’ Park in all competitions this season, their lone losses coming versus Barcelona, Arsenal, and Liverpool. Away from SJP? How does 1W-3D-5L look, with the only win coming as a significant favorite over Belgium’s Union Saint-Gilloise.

For live updates and highlights throughout Everton vs Newcastle, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Everton vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Saturday

Venue: Hill Dickinson Stadium — Vauxhall

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Watch live online via NBC.com

Everton team news, focus

OUT: Idrissa Gana Gueye (suspension), Nathan Patterson (knock), Merlin Rohl (groin), Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Seamus Coleman (unspecified)

Newcastle team news, focus

OUT: Kieran Trippier (undisclosed), Yoane Wissa (knee), William Osula (ankle), Harrison Ashby (thigh)

Everton vs Newcastle prediction

Everton are winless in their last four meetings with the Magpies, though of course this is the first time they’ll meet the Toffees’ still-sparkling Hill Dickinson Stadium. Newcastle did play Tuesday in Marseille, so there are travel effects to consider, but they also used Nick Woltemade, Anthony Elanga, and Lewis Hall for a total of about 90 minutes while not using Sven Botman nor Joelinton. If rotation’s the idea, they should be ready, and Everton played Monday to boot. This will be a tussle, but Newcastle have more and perhaps even superior finishers. Gana Gueye is a big miss for the hosts, but on the bright side Jordan Pickford is in great form and loves a game versus Newcastle. Everton 1-2 Newcastle United.