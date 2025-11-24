Idrissa Gana Gueye shown red card for slapping Everton teammate Michael Keane in the face (video)

Idrissa Gana Gueye has been shown a red card for an incredible incident in which he slapped Michael Keane in the face during Monday’s Premier League game between Everton and Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Referee Tony Harrington didn’t have a choice.

The game was not even a quarter-hour old and Everton had already been forced into a substitution when Seamus Coleman suffered an injury requiring the introduction of Jake O’Brien.

Man United had the better of play and some poor communication between the Toffees allowed a Bryan Mbeumo penalty shout and then a dangerous shot from Bruno Fernandes.

Something in that sequence enraged Gana Gueye, who approached a perturbed Michael Keane with vigor. Keane shoved Gana Gueye back up field, and that found a new boiling point as Gana Gueye used his left hand to slap Keane in the jaw.

Gana Gueye was held back from reaching either Keane or the referee by Iliman Ndiaye and Jordan Pickford. It isn’t quite Newcastle United’s Lee Bowyer and Kieron Dyer exchanging blows and being separated by Aston Villa players, but it’s familiar enough.

Now the midfield will miss three games.

Idrissa Gana Gueye red card (video)