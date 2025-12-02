How to watch Leeds vs Chelsea live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Chelsea head to Leeds on Wednesday aiming to keep moving in the right direction and underline their credentials as title contenders.

WATCH — Leeds v Chelsea

Enzo Maresca’s side played over half of their 1-1 home draw with Arsenal on Sunday down a player and were disappointed not to win. That shows you how far they’ve come. Chelsea have plenty of key players coming back from injury and Maresca will keep rotating to keep everyone fresh, as they sit six points behind leaders Arsenal heading into the midweek slate of games.

Leeds sit in the relegation zone after a run of four defeats in a row, but they put in a much better performance in their 3-2 defeat at Manchester City at the weekend. Manager Daniel Farke is under serious pressure but Leeds fought back from 2-0 down at City to make it 2-2 before letting in a late goal to lose. Leeds are only in the relegation zone on goal difference but they’ve failed to build on a positive start to the season and have lost six of their last seven.

For live updates and highlights throughout Leeds vs Chelsea, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Leeds vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3:15pm ET Wednesday (December 3)

Venue: Elland Road — Leeds

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Leeds team news, focus

Lukas Nmecha has taken his chance to start, scoring in each of his last three games, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin jumped off the bench against City to score and win the penalty kick which led to Nmecha’s goal. Could DCL and Nmecha start as a duo to give Leeds more cutting edge in attack? Perhaps. Elsewhere Sean Longstaff is out but Anton Stach could return after his concussion. Winger Dan James is out and Sebastiaan Bornauw is a doubt.

Chelsea team news, focus

Midfielder Moises Caicedo is suspended after his reckless red card against Arsenal, which causes a problem in midfield for Chelsea with Romeo Lavia still out injured. Andrey Santos will likely come in to start with Maresca eager to manage the minutes of Reece James given his injury history. Elsewhere, Cole Palmer could play a part after being an unused sub against Arsenal as he’s returned to fitness. The likes of Liam Delap, Alejandro Garnacho, Jamie Gittens and Tosin could all start as Maresca likes to rotate, and will likely need to after that grueling draw against Arsenal.

Leeds vs Chelsea prediction

This feels like it will be a really good lesson as to how deep this Chelsea squad is and several fringe players will step up and shine. Leeds 0-3 Chelsea.