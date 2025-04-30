2026 NFL Mock Draft: A way-too-early look at where Arch Manning, Drew Allar, Garrett Nussmeier might fit

With the 2025 NFL Draft now in the books, we turn the page to what a theoretical 2026 draft might look like.

Arch Manning is widely rumored to be sticking around Austin for a couple of years, but he’s eligible for the 2026 NFL Draft and as such, needs to be considered in any mock scenario until we have a firm answer on his intentions.

This is mostly intended to be a fun exercise while also providing an early look at the names we’ll likely be discussing a year from now.

(Note: Draft order determined by PFF Mock Draft Simulator)

1) New York Giants

Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

The Giants have QB Jaxson Dart in the fold already, so trading down is a very strong possibility here with the glut of quarterback-starved teams in the NFL right now. Proctor would give Dart a dependable blindside pass protector to grow with.

2) Cleveland Browns

Arch Manning, QB, Texas

The Browns traded back in 2025 with this moment in mind, as they now have the extra draft capital to move up for their preferred QB, if needed. With Manning falling in this scenario, Cleveland secures a rare high-end signal caller with an iconic family legacy to build the franchise around.

3) Tennessee Titans

T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

Parker (6-3, 265 pounds) wreaked havoc on ACC backfields last year, cheating 51 pressures with 35 stops and an 87.4 defensive grade. Tennessee strengthens its defense and adds another young pass rusher alongside 2025 second-round pick Oluwafemi Oladejo.

4) New York Jets

Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson

The Justin Fields experiment is merely a stopgap measure until a long-term answer is uncovered for the Jets quarterback position. Klubnik (6-2, 210 pounds) is a former five-star recruit who came of age last year and is piloting a lethal Clemson offense that is loaded with three future NFL wide receivers.

5) New Orleans Saints

Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Downs (6-0, 205 pounds) is arguably the best defensive player in the country and an immediate game changer for whatever franchise takes him. The best safety prospect since Kyle Hamilton, Downs is worthy of his sky-high fifth-overall draft capital in this scenario.

6) Carolina Panthers

Rueben Bain Jr., DE, Miami

Bain (6-3, 275 pounds) is a massive, full-sized edge defender who took the ACC by storm in 2023, earning Freshman All-America accolades after recording 45 pressures and 27 stops for the Canes. He needs to clean up an elevated 26% missed tackle rate, but Bain has a dense frame that is made for the NFL.

7) Las Vegas Raiders

LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina

Sellers (6-3, 242 pounds) has the prototype dimensions and arm strength NFL franchises covet in their QB1. He got acclimated to the college game in his first season as a starter, completing 65% of his passes while holding onto the ball for an average of 3.30 seconds per pass, which needs to come down. All the tools are in place for Sellers to emerge in Year 3.

8) Indianapolis Colts

Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

Allar (6-5, 235 pounds) thrived in OC Andy Kotelnicki’s offense, with his 65.8 pressure passing grade ranking fourth among returning quarterbacks. This selection allows Indianapolis to move on from the failed Anthony Richardson experiment.

9) Dallas Cowboys

Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

Terrell (5-11, 180 pounds) is the brother of Tigers legend and first-round NFL Pro Bowler, A.J. Terrell. The Second Team All-ACC selection recorded 13 PBU, three forced fumbles, two interceptions and 64 tackles as a complete corner and should be an anchor for the Cowboys’ secondary for years to come.

10) Cleveland Browns (from JAX)

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Cleveland pairs its new franchise quarterback, Arch Manning, with the most electric receiver from the 2026 draft class. Tyson (6-1, 195 pounds) averaged 3.04 yards per route with a 67% contested catch rate (10-of-15) for the Big 12 champs, as QB Sam Leavitt and much of the offense returns intact.

11) Seattle Seahawks

Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

Clemson is absolutely loaded on both sides of the ball, as Woods (6-3, 315 pounds) is a special athlete who lined up at EDGE for 171 of his 395 defensive snaps despite weighing 315 pounds. The third-year player is a force on the interior as a two-gapping run stopper who tears through 1-on-1 matchups.

12) New England Patriots

LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama

The Patriots had one of the least effective pass rushes in the NFL last season. With most of the team’s early 2025 draft resources being allocated to the offense, New England selects Overton (6-5, 283 pounds) to be a physical edge-setter they sorely need.

13) Los Angeles Rams (from ATL)

Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

The Rams traded back in Round 1 this year in order to stock up in case aging QB Matthew Stafford tries to hold the franchise ransom and demand a trade again next offseason. The son of QB Coach and former Dallas Cowboys backup Doug Nussmeier, Garrett (6-2, 200 pounds) is a polished pocket passer who posted a superb 83rd percentile offensive grade without the benefit of play-action last year, the top mark among returning FBS signal callers.

14) Pittsburgh Steelers

Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

You’d have to expect Pittsburgh would consider moving back should the top five 2026 quarterbacks be off the board, as they are in this exercise. More realistically, the Steelers will probably end up with a top 10 selection since Mason Rudolph is set to lead them into battle this fall, which is a losing proposition. With all potential top QB options exhausted here, Miami OT Mauigoa (6-6, 315 pounds) will have to suffice.

15) Miami Dolphins

Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

The Phins were favorites to select an offensive tackle this year, but pivoted to Kenneth Grant before selecting Arizona G Jonah Savaiinaea in Round 2. Fano (6-5, 302 pounds) has light feet and plays heavier than his 302 pounds suggest having allowed just one sack and two hits in 424 pass block reps last year.

16) Chicago Bears

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Spurned by the Raiders for Ashton Jeanty, and later by the Patriots who took RB TreVeyon Henderson one pick before them in Round 2, the Bears go with the most bankable back from the 2026 class in Love (6-0, 206 pounds).

17) Arizona Cardinals

Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

Whether Marvin Harrison Jr. takes a step this year or not, Arizona needs a dependable WR2 to help roll coverage away from their budding WR1. Williams (5-11, 190 pounds) is a fluid mover who has the versatility to play outside or slot depending on the situation.

18) Minnesota Vikings

Keldric Faulk, DL, Auburn

The Vikings were widely assumed to be taking a defensive tackle in the 2025 first round, but opted to give their new starting quarterback, JJ McCarthy, a plug-and-play starting guard in Donovan Jackson. Faulk is listed at a massive 6-6. 288 pounds and has the ability to set a hard edge or create interior pressure from the three tech.

19) Denver Broncos

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

A true freak who posted a dominant 40% missed tackle rate while reeling in 25-of-28 passes while rotating in behind Rams second-round selection Terrance Ferguson, Sadiq (6-3, 245 pounds) is one of the most rocked up tight ends I’ve ever laid eyes on, and has the acceleration to turn upfield and burn trailing defenders. He could receive 80 touches this year and completely torch the Big Ten in the process.

20) Houston Texans

Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State

PSU certainly knows how to churn out impact edge rushers such as Abdul Carter, Adisa Isaac and Micah Parsons. Dennis-Sutton (6-5, 266 pounds) is no exception after logging 45 pressures with 15.0 havoc plays and will give the Texans another devastating outside pass rushing threat opposite Will Anderson Jr.

21) Green Bay Packers

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

McCoy (6-0, 193 pounds) boasts the second-highest coverage grade among returning Power 4 corners, allowing a dirt-low 15.8 QBR and 1.06 yards per coverage snap. It was a surprise when the Packers took a WR (Matthew Golden) in the first round for the first time in two decades. They now strengthen their secondary in order to deal with the fleet of talented wideouts in Minnesota, Chicago, and Detroit.

22) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

A lynchpin of Texas’ stout run defense that ranked seventh in EPA/rush last year, Hill Jr. (6-3, 235 pounds) recorded 7.5 sacks with a 19% pressure rate and 15.0 TFLs. He would immediately give Tampa Bay a productive, rangy middle linebacker to bolster the interior of its defense.

23) Los Angeles Chargers

Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

Despite rotating with a pair of talented edge rushers in Nic Scourton and Shemar Stewart, Howell (6-4, 245 pounds) led the Aggies with 34 pressures and a 16.7% pressure rate that almost doubled Stewart’s 8.4% rate in 2024. He would give the Chargers a dynamic speed rusher to disrupt the high-functioning Chiefs and Broncos passing offenses.

24) Washington Commanders

David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

Despite playing on one of the worst Power 4 defensive units at Stanford, Bailey has still managed to create a sterling 20.4% pressure rate with 16.0 havoc plays. He transfers to the well-funded Texas Tech Red Raiders this season and is poised to excel in head coach Joey Maguire’s loaded defense.

25) Cincinnati Bengals

Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas

Cincinnati chose to strengthen its front seven with its 2025 draft capital, but now pivot to adding a lockdown cornerback to help the cause. Muhammad dialed up a 20% forced incompletion rate with 11 PBUs while allowing a microscopic .81 yards per coverage snap, and would represent an immediate upgrade.

26) Los Angeles Rams

Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The Rams need a succession plan to rapidly-aging Davante Adams and Tate (6-3, 191 pounds) is a prototype X receiver poised to breakout as the WR2 for the National Champion Buckeyes.

27) Detroit Lions

Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon

The brother of former FSU/Clemson quarterback DJ, Matayo Uiagalelei generated 10.5 sacks and is arguably the most disruptive EDGE in the Big Ten. He would form a game-wrecking duo with Aidan Hutchinson that could spell doom for NFC North offenses.

28) San Francisco 49ers

Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Deebo Samuel is now a Commander, while Brandon Aiyuk will be 28 years old next year and San Francisco has shown it is willing to pivot in a moment’s notice when it comes to its wide receivers. Lemon would give the 49ers a lethal slot receiver who can stretch the field and do the dirty work across the middle.

29) Kansas City Chiefs

Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

Stowers is a former four-star quarterback recruit who made the transition to tight end in 2023 and took off like a rocket ship at his new position, earning an 89th percentile receiving grade with an astounding 2.43 yards per route average. With Travis Kelce turning 36 this season, Stowers offers a smooth transition as their legendary TE ages out of the league in a year or two.

30) Philadelphia Eagles

Austin Barber, OT, Florida

Barber (6-6, 314 pounds) has held down the left tackle spot at Florida for the last two seasons and is now slated to protect the blind side of potential future first-round quarterback DJ Lagway. Barber boasts ideal length and heft to become a multi-year starter in The League.

31) Baltimore Ravens

AJ Harris, CB, Penn State

Harris (6-1, 193 pounds) helped Penn State make the CFP Playoff last year by allowing a 41% completion rate, .57 yards per cover snap, and a superlative 16.8 QBR when targeted. He has legitimate CB1 upside and should at least settle in as a CB2 with his combination of length and speed on the outside.

32) Buffalo Bills

Whit Weeks, LB, LSU

One of my favorite defenders to watch from the 2026 class, Weeks (6-2, 228 pounds) leads all returning Power 4 linebackers with 56 stops to go with 17.0 havoc plays and a 22.2% pressure rate when blitzing. Buffalo’s run defense would be instantly upgraded by plugging a blue-collar warrior like Weeks in the middle of the front.