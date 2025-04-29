 Skip navigation
Arch Manning favored to go first overall in 2026 NFL draft

  
Published April 29, 2025 12:55 PM

Like his two uncles before him, Arch Manning may be a first overall pick in the NFL draft.

Manning is currently the betting favorite to go first overall in 2026, with +200 odds at DraftKings.

If he does go first overall, he’ll follow in the footsteps of Uncle Peyton (first overall pick in 1998) and Uncle Eli (first overall pick in 2004). Arch’s grandfather Archie Manning was the second overall pick in the 1971 NFL draft.

It may be premature to hype Arch Manning up as a future first overall pick, given that he has started only two games at Texas. Manning’s name recognition is a big reason he’s a favorite a year before the next draft.

But he’s at least an intriguing prospect, and next year could be a draft in which several teams are hoping for a first-round quarterback. It could also be a year when teams are looking to package picks to move up to take a quarterback first overall, and that could be an advantage for the Browns, who perpetually need a quarterback, and for the Rams, who may need to move on from Matthew Stafford next year. Both the Browns and Rams have two first-round picks in 2026.

The Colts, Giants and Saints, three teams closely tied to the Manning family, all could be in the quarterback market next year as well.

Other potential No. 1 overall picks in 2026 include Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (+250 odds), LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (+500), South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers (+900) and Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (+1800).