Arsenal defiant in title race: ‘You can never predict the league’

BRIGHTON — Injury and illness-hit Arsenal dropped two points away at Brighton on Saturday to lose ground in the title race. Or so they thought.

Liverpool’s surprising draw at home against Manchester United on Sunday proved anything is possible, as Arsenal remain six points behind the Premier League leaders and Liverpool have a game in-hand. But Arsenal aren’t going to give up hope of the title anytime soon.

Arsenal are 13 games unbeaten in all competitions and Mikel Arteta’s side took the lead at Brighton but they conceded a controversial second half penalty kick to draw 1-1 and despite their complaints about the penalty decision, they were far from their best.

Speaking to Pro Soccer Talk in the tunnel area at Brighton after the disappointing draw, Riccardo Calafiori summed up the emotions in the camp.

“Frustrated. Disappointed. We all had the feeling that we could have done better. For sure. We can dominate more of the game after we scored,” Calafiori said.

What went wrong? A lack of control? The tempo not quite being there?

“I don’t know the reason to be honest but we just have to focus on the next game already because we don’t have so much time to think about the last game. We are ready for everything,” Calafiori said.

Arsenal face Newcastle at home in the League Cup semifinal first leg on Tuesday, are going well in the Champions League which restarts again soon and host Manchester United in the FA Cup next weekend. They have so much to play for.

Massive advantage to Liverpool in the title race?

When asked if it was too early to say Liverpool have been handed a big advantage in the Premier League title race, Calafiori was defiant that it was too soon to starting talking about Liverpool running away with it.

“I think so, it’s too early for sure,” Calafiori said. “I hope it is the last time that we lose two points like this. For sure we have to focus on the next game and try to dominate every game, to score many goals and win every game.”

Asked if the pressure of the title race got to Arsenal in the draw at Brighton, Calafiori also brushed that aside and reminded everyone that there’s still a very long way to go.

“I don’t think it’s the pressure. We don’t feel it, I think,” Calafiori said. “But for sure we are frustrated for this game that we could have won. It is my first season in the Premier League but everybody told me you never can predict the league, who is going to win. The season is still long and we are ready for everything.”

Nwaneri’s emergence comforting

One bright spark at Brighton was teenager Ethan Nwaneri scoring again.

With Bukayo Saka out injured the 17-year-old is stepping up and delivering impactful performances and Arsenal missed him in the second half as he went off at half time with an injury. Just how good is Nwaneri?

“I’ve never seen somebody so young playing at this level,” Calafiori said. “But we should leave him because he is so young and he can still improve a lot. He’s a top guy as well. I wish nothing but the best for him.”

Arsenal are still wishing for nothing but the best from this season but after coughing up two points they missed a big chance to put more pressure on Liverpool.