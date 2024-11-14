Top 20 Premier League goals of all-time countdown

What are the Top 20 Premier League goals of all-time?

Answering that incredibly difficult question is our goal and we’re counting down the Top 20 Premier League goals in history between now and the end of the 2024-25 season.

This wasn’t easy, but it was fun, and the quality of goals which didn’t even make the Top 20 was mind-boggling.

We will release each goal included in our countdown one by one across our digital channels between now and May 2025, counting down to the goal which will win the accolade as our best-ever goal in Premier League history.

Below you will find the latest goal as we continue our countdown of the Top 20 all-time goals in the Premier League.

Counting down the Top 20 Premier League goals of all-time

20. Vincent Kompany’s stunning strike for Manchester City vs Leicester City — May 6, 2019

Cometh the hour, cometh Vincent Kompany. With Manchester City struggling to break down Leicester in the penultimate game of the 2019-20 season, they needed something special.

Kompany was one of the greatest defenders in the history of the game. But nobody expected him to unleash this incredible strike to send the Etihad Stadium wild.

Manchester City's Belgian defender Vincent Kompany (R) celebrates scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on May 6, 2019.

City had to win their game in-hand against Leicester otherwise they would go into the final game of the season knowing the title was out of their control and Liverpool could snatch it.

But with 20 minutes to go Kompany strode forward from defense and with his teammates telling him to pass it, City’s skipper instead put his head down and sent a right-footed thunderbolt into the top corner.

City would go on to win the title by beating Brighton on the final day of the season, but Kompany’s goal was the iconic moment which won the trophy. Not only was it a brilliant goal but it was also hugely important. The perfect combo.