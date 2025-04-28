When is Barcelona vs Real Madrid’s El Clasico to (pretty much) decide La Liga’s title winner?

The word “epic” gets overused but good luck trying to steer the adjectives in another direction when describing the upcoming La Liga match between El Clasico rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The May 11 match will likely be the decider when it comes the 2024-25 La Liga title, and the fact that it comes on the heels of a 5-goal, lead-alternating, extra time Copa del Rey final between the historic rivals only amps up the tension.

Oh, did we mention that three Real Madrid players were sent off near the final whistle for losing their cool — and in Antonio Rudiger’s case, his water bottle — at officials?

Yep, one of the world’s all-time rivalries remains full of intrigue.

At the moment, Barca hold a four-point lead on second place Real with just five matches left each in the La Liga season. Barca will play away to Real Valladolid on May 3, the day before Real host Celta Vigo.

Then comes this match, and a seven-point lead with only three match days left would signal Barca’s return to domestic dominance.

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10:15am ET Sunday (May 11)

Venue: Estadi Olímpic de Montjuïc — Barcelona

TV/Streaming: ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

This season’s Clasico matches

October 26, 2024 — La Liga — Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona

January 12, 2025 (Saudi Arabia) — Supercopa de Espana Final — Real Madrid 2-5 Barcelona

April 26, 2025 (Seville) — Copa Del Rey Final — Barcelona 3-2 aet Real Madrid — Player ratings

May 11, 2025 — La Liga — Barcelona vs Real Madrid

Barcelona team news

OUT: Marc Bernal (ACL), Marc Casado (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Alex Balde (left back), Robert Lewandowski (muscular)

Real Madrid team news

OUT: Dani Carvajal (knee), Eder Militao (knee), Eduardo Camavinga (tendon)

Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction

It seems absurd that Barca would win all four Clasicos in one season, doesn’t it? This Barca looks strong in all aspects, though Lewandowski’s potential absence or not 100% fit status does help Real. We’ll have to see what Antonio Rudiger’s punishment is for tossing a water bottle at the referee at the Copa del Rey final, too.

That said, for all of Real’s quality they are quite off their path right now. Real are 12W-3D-7L since the start of February and 3W-1D-4L since the start of April.

As for Barca? They are on an absurd run since the calendar hit 2025 — the Blaugranas are 23W-1L-4D in all competitions, the lone loss a 3-1 second-leg loss at Borussia Dortmund after bringing a 4-0 lead from Spain to Germany. Maybe this is just one of those years. Barcelona 2-2 Real Madrid.