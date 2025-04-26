Barcelona vs Real Madrid predicted lineups, team news for El Clasico in Copa del Rey final

Barcelona and Real Madrid meet in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday in Seville, with Barca aiming to beat Real for a third time this season.

Hansi Flick’s side humiliated Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in a 4-0 thumping in La Liga earlier this season and also beat them 5-2 in the Spanish Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia. Barcelona currently sit top of the La Liga table too but are just four points ahead of Real Madrid and they host them on Sunday, May 11. With Barca also in the Champions League semifinals this season, it’s pretty clear they are back where they belong after struggling along in recent years. What a job Flick has done.

Real Madrid are hanging in there under Carlo Ancelotti but being dismantled in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals by Arsenal was a humbling experience for the reigning European champions. They have also released a statement ahead of this game complaining about the officials who have spoken about criticism referees have faced from Real this season, as rumors swirled that Real would boycott the final. They said they “never considered refusing to play” and added that “football’s values must prevail, despite the hostility and animosity that has today once again been shown against our club, by the referees appointed for the final.”

All that aside, Real know if they win this final it could land a big psychological blow ahead of the La Liga El Clasico coming up, and they could still finish the season by winning the Spanish league and cup double. All is not lost but it is now or never for Real this season.

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 4pm ET Saturday (April 26)

Venue: Estadio de La Cartuja — Seville

TV/Streaming: ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

Barcelona predicted lineup, team news, focus

Having top goalscorer Lewandowski out is obviously a huge blow for Barcelona but they have so many great attacking talents and Raphinha has been sensational this season. Ferran Torres will likely come in up top for Lewandowski, while teenager Lamine Yamal has been up and down this season but his talent is obvious and Dani Olmo has also played a key role. Midfield has really been key for Hansi Flick’s side this season with Frenkie de Jong, Pedri and Gavi running the show and Fermin Lopez also emerging as a star. Plus, Barca get a boost as experienced goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is back from the long-term knee injury he suffered in September and is in the squad but Szczesny is set to start.

OUT: Robert Lewandowski (muscle), Alejandro Balde (hamstring), Marc Casado (ligaments), Marc Bernal (ACL)

——- Szczesny ——-

—— Kounde —- Cubarsi —- Martinez —— Martin —-

——- De Jong —- Pedri ——

—— Yamal —- Lopez — Raphinha —

——- Torres ——-

Real Madrid predicted lineups, team news, focus

Defensive injuries have hurt Real Madrid all season but they’ve secured back-to-back 1-0 wins in La Liga to prove they can be solid and Ancelotti has gone back to basics. After conceding nine goals across their two defeats to Barcelona this season, Real know they have to sharpen up at the back. Having left back Ferland Mendy back from injury is a big boost. At the other end of the pitch Real know they are always capable of ripping teams apart and scoring goals in bunches and it feels like Kylian Mbappe is due a big night.

OUT: Dani Carvajal (ACL), Eder Militao (ACL), Eduardo Camavinga (hamstring)

——- Courtois ——-

—— Vazquez —- Rudiger —- Asencio —- Garcia ——

——- Valverde —- Tchouameni ——

—— Rodrygo —- Bellingham —— Vinicius Junior ——-

——- Mbappe ——-