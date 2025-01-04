Brighton 1-1 Arsenal: Gunners lose lead, title ground

BRIGHTON — Title-chasing Arsenal was let down by its depth as the Gunners were fortunate to come away from a point after blowing an early lead to draw 1-1 at Brighton on Saturday.

WATCH FULL REPLAY

Seventeen-year-old Ethan Nwaneri put the Gunners ahead in the 16th minute but Joao Pedro won and converted a second-half penalty as Brighton matched the Gunners in danger and nearly in possession.

[ MORE: Three things we learned from Brighton 1-1 Arsenal ]

Arsenal are missing star winger Bukayo Saka and manager Mikel Arteta rested Martin Odegaard to start on Saturday, only bringing the captain into the fray a few minutes after Pedro leveled the score in the 61st minute. Mikel Arteta later said Ethan Nwaneri’s halftime withdrawal was not tactical but due to a muscular injury.

[ MORE: Arteta furious with penalty call ]

The Gunners move to 40 points and are five back of leaders Liverpool, who have two matches-in-hand on Arsenal. Brighton’s point moves them back into 10th place with 28, eight back of the top four.

Depth attackers let down Arteta, Arsenal

Starting a game without Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard is difficult, but the talent at Arsenal provided plenty of hope that Mikel Arteta’s men could deliver a win even at a tricky, rain-soaked Brighton. Saka remains out for a while with injury, and an ill Odegaard would’ve surely liked to keep his coat on but there was no question he was needed when Arteta plugged him into the match shortly after Brighton made it 1-1. Ethan Nwaneri was decent for the Gunners, and his goal was way better than decent, but the bounces didn’t go Arsenal’s way nor could the other attackers conjure something special. Gabriel Jesus had a decent day but was offside when he nearly bagged a beautiful goal, while teammate and ex-Seagull winger Leandro Trossard was booed all day and his performance suffered under the weight of the vitriol heaped on him, going the full 90 minutes but managing just two touches in the Brighton box. It says a lot that Seagulls center backs Jan Paul van Hecke and Igor Thiago — the latter of whom left the game injured after 66 minutes — were the game’s Nos. 2 and 3 players in touches on the ball behind Arsenal center back William Saliba. Brighton’s back line was largely comfortable, and Seagulls keeper Bart Verbruggen had less to do than counterpart David Raya.

Brighton vs Arsenal player ratings

(from fotmob.com)

Brighton vs Arsenal player ratings (from fotmob.com) Brighton vs Arsenal player ratings (from fotmob.com)

What’s next?

Arsenal have a pair of home cup games before a huge Premier League match as they enter a brutal run of fixtures. The Gunners host Newcastle on Tuesday in the first leg of a League Cup semifinal, then entertain Manchester United on Sunday, January 12 in the FA Cup third round. Their next Premier League match is home to Spurs in a North London derby on Jan. 15.

Brighton have less to do, hosting Norwich City at 10am ET Saturday in the FA Cup third round before a Jan. 16 visit to Ipswich Town in the Premier League.

How to watch Brighton vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Saturday (January 4)

Venue: American Express Stadium — Brighton

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Watch live online via NBC.com

Brighton vs Arsenal final score: 1-1

Joao Pedro 61'; Ethan Nwaneri 16'

Brighton vs Arsenal live updates! — By Joe Prince-Wright at the Amex

Full time — Brighton 1-1 Arsenal

Yankuba Minteh creates huge chance

Minteh has the beating of Riccardo Calafiori, who cannot risk giving away a penalty as the Gambian drills a low ball into the six.

Yasin Ayari runs to the far post and his lunge is just shy, while a sliding Kaoru Mitoma at the back post is too far from it.

Arsenal very fortunate to be level as we enter the final 11 minutes plus stoppage.

Joao Pedro slots home a penalty — Brighton 1-1 Arsenal

William Saliba heads Joao Pedro and the Brighton forward goes down. Referee Anthony Taylor had a long think about that, then Pedro gets up and puts the penalty kick away. Arsenal have it all to do again. They aren’t happy about that penalty kick.

Pedro's penalty brings Brighton level with Arsenal Joao Pedro is brought down inside the box and converts his penalty from the spot to make it 1-1 for Brighton against Arsenal at the Amex.

Declan Rice whips in a great free kick but Arsenal can’t finish

A lovely low free kick is whipped in by Rice but Arsenal can’t get a touch to tap home. Several players were lining up.

Subs for both teams as Martinelli on for Nwaneri

Minteh and Rutter are on for Brighton, while Nwaneri is off with Martinelli coming on. Is that Arteta protecting the teenager after he was booked just before the break? He took his goal well but Estupinan was starting to shut him down too.

Half time: Brighton 0-1 Arsenal

A tight, tense first half ends with Arsenal ahead thanks to Ethan Nwaneri’s goal. There have been big chances for Brighton but they haven’t taken them and a much-changed Arsenal have looked dangerous on the break. All to play for but so far so good for Arsenal.

Gabriel Jesus heads over

A corner to the back post finds Merino and Gabriel Jesus at the back post. The latter heads just over after Merino clattered into him. Almost another set-piece goal for Arsenal.

Brighton should be level!

Brighton should score! Adingra slips just as he was about to finish and his shot flies wide. Jorginho was caught in possession. Arsenal are making a couple of big mistakes.

The teenager Nwaneri puts Arsenal ahead! — Brighton 0-1 Arsenal

Lovely goal from teenager Ethan Nwaneri! Great play from Rice and Merino in midfield, Merino dinks it over the top and Nwaneri curls home. The youngster has been sharp early and that was a calm finish.

Nwaneri slots home Arsenal's opener v. Brighton Arsenal's 17-year-old wonderkid delivers as Ethan Nwaneri tucks away his side's opener against Brighton in the first half at the Amex.

Jesus is played in but he’s offside and his shot is saved

Gabriel Jesus is clearly off but he’s played in and his shot is saved anyway. He has to just hold his run there.

Solid start for Arsenal

The Gunners have seen a lot of the ball early and Trossard and Nwaneri are popping up in good positions out wide. But no real chances for either team yet.

🚨 Hello and welcome to the Amex! Brighton vs Arsenal should be a beauty.



WATCH LIVE + analysis, reaction, videos & more ➡️ https://t.co/yYFZl6WuqT



Here are 3 things I want to see from #BHAFC v #AFC ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/V5OXQnC22o — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) January 4, 2025

Team news intriguing as Odegaard drops to the bench

Arsenal have decided to rest Odegaard as he’s on the bench due to illness, while Havertz remains out with illness. Merino looks like he’s in the Odegaard role with Jorginho and Rice alongside him in midfield. Trossard in for Martinelli on the left, which makes sense as Arteta continues to rotate.

Hello from a chilly Amex!

Welcome to a cold Amex Stadium on the South Coast as Brighton host Arsenal in a big game at the top of the table. The Seagulls have picked up some big wins against the ‘big six’ at home this season, but Arsenal look the real deal and are unbeaten in their last 12 games in all competitions. Can Mikel Arteta’s side cut the gap to leaders Liverpool who play tomorrow?

Brighton lineup

Verbruggen; Veltman, van Hecke, Igor, Esupinan; Ayari, Baleba; Adingra, O’Riley, Gruda; Pedro

Arsenal lineup

Raya; Partey, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Jorginho, Rice, Merino; Nwaneri, Jesus, Trossard

Brighton team news, focus

There are so many players Brighton have been without in recent weeks and perhaps that is a reason they’ve struggled for fluidity. Hurzeler’s side are still playing with high energy but they’ve just lacked that extra bit of creativity in recent weeks, as the string of draws prove.

OUT: James Milner (thigh), Evan Ferguson (knock), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe), Danny Welbeck (ankle), Mats Wieffer (knock), Jack Hinshelwood (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Pervis Estupinan (illness), Diego Gomez (personal)

Arsenal team news, focus

Nwaneri may start again on the right but if Kai Havertz is available then he could start up top with Gabriel Jesus or Gabriel Martinelli shifting to the right and Leandro Trossard coming in on the other flank to keep things fresh. Declan Rice, Jorginho and Lewis-Skelly could all come in too as Arteta has become much more comfortable with shuffling and rotating his squad. Timber is suspended, so Partey could start at right back.

OUT: Bukayo Saka (hamstring - MORE), Jurrien Timber (suspension), Raheem Sterling (knee), Ben White (knee), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee)

Brighton vs Arsenal prediction

This has all of the ingredients to be a thriller. Brighton will give it a real go and cause Arsenal problems, but the Gunners are just finding a way to get it done at the moment and someone will pop up with the key goal. Probably from a set piece. Brighton 2-3 Arsenal.

Brighton vs Arsenal preview

Fabian Hurzeler’s side have beaten Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham at home already this season, and they drew away at Arsenal earlier in the campaign too. However, they are currently on a seven-game winless run which has included five draws. The latest of those came away at Aston Villa as they fought back to draw 2-2. The Seagulls have lost some of their zip in attack but one of the big boys coming to town usually sees them turn on the style.

Arsenal did exactly that at Brentford on Wednesday as Mikel Arteta’s side recovered supremely from going behind in the first half to win 3-1. Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli both scored to step up in the absence of Bukayo Saka, while teenager Ethan Nwaneri looked at home on his first Premier League start. Arsenal will cut Liverpool’s lead atop the table to three points (Arne Slot’s Liverpool will have two games in-hand) if they win at Brighton.