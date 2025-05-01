Diamondbacks at Mets prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 1

Its Thursday, May 1 and the Diamondbacks (16-14) are in Queens to take on the Mets (21-10) in the series finale.

Zac Gallen is slated to take the mound for Arizona against Kodai Senga for New York.

These teams have split the first two games of this series with Arizona winning yesterday 4-3. The Diamondbacks scored two in the seventh and two in the ninth to earn the win. Pinch-hitter Geraldo Perdomo drove in those seventh inning runs, and Corbin Burnes won his first game for the Diamondbacks allowing one run on four hits over six innings.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Diamondbacks at Mets

Date: Thursday, May 1, 2025

Time: 1:10PM EST

Site: Citi Field

City: Queens, NY

Network/Streaming: ARID, SNY, MLBN

Odds for the Diamondbacks at the Mets

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Diamondbacks (+128), Mets (-152)

Spread: Mets -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Diamondbacks at Mets

Pitching matchup for May 1, 2025: Zac Gallen vs. Kodai Senga

Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (1-4, 5.57 ERA)

Last outing: 4/25 vs. Atlanta - 5IP, 3ER, 4H, 2BB, 6Ks Mets: Kodai Senga (3-1, 1.26 ERA)

Last outing: 4/25 at Washington - 6IP, 2ER, 6H, 2BB, 5Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Diamondbacks at Mets

The Mets have won their last 3 home games Kodai Senga has started

has started This season Kodai Senga has an ERA of 1.28 and a WHIP of 0.98

has an ERA of 1.28 and a WHIP of 0.98 Betting the Mets on the Run Line with Kodai Senga starting has returned a 1.00-unit profit in 2025

Francisco Alvarez is 4-21 (.190) since his return from the disabled list

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Diamondbacks and the Mets

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday's game between the Diamondbacks and the Mets:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Mets on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Mets -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

